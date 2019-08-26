×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Baltasar Kormakur Reunites With Mark Wahlberg to Direct ‘Arthur the King’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Baltasar Kormakur'Adrift' special screening, London, UK - 24 Jun 2018
CREDIT: Ash Knotek/Shutterstock

Baltasar Kormakur is reteaming with his “2 Guns” star Mark Wahlberg to helm “Arthur the King.”

The Paramount Players project is based on the 2017 true story “Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home,” written by Mikael Lindnord, the captain of a Swedish adventure racing team. The book follows Lindnord and the wounded stray dog he met during a 400-mile race through the Ecuadoran jungle. After Lindnord threw him a meatball, the dog followed the team through some of the toughest terrain on the planet. Lindnord decided to adopt the dog and brought him back to Sweden.

Wahlberg will portray Lindnord, who will also executive produce. Michael Brandt, whose credits include “3:10 to Yuma” and “Wanted,” adapted the script.

Producers are Mark Canton, Tucker Tooley, Courtney Solomon and Tessa Tooley. Dorothy Canton, Brandt and Lindnord will executive produce.

Wahlberg is about to start shooting another Paramount pic, “Infinite,” directed by Antoine Fuqua. Wahlberg is aiming to shoot “Arthur the King” in the first half of 2020 after completing work on “Infinite.”

“Arthur the King” will mark the third time Wahlberg and Kormakur have worked together. The pair first teamed on the 2012 Universal thriller “Contraband” followed by the action movie “2 Guns,” which also starred Denzel Washington, in 2013.

Kormakur most recently directed the STX survival pic “Adrift” starring Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin. He is repped by WME.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • A Rainy Day in New York

    Film Review: Woody Allen's 'A Rainy Day In New York'

    Two films ago, with “Café Society,” Woody Allen opened Cannes. Last time out, with 2017’s “Wonder Wheel,” he closed the New York Film Festival. His latest film, the first casualty of the squealing-brakes reversal when Amazon Studios pulled out of their four-picture deal with the scandal-buffeted director, premiered a month ago in one Eastern European [...]

  • Corneliu Porumboiu's 'The Whistlers' Selected for

    Oscars: Corneliu Porumboiu's 'The Whistlers' Entered in International Feature Film Race

    Corneliu Porumboiu’s “The Whistlers,” which premiered in competition at the Cannes Film Festival, has been selected as Romania’s official Oscar entry in the international feature film category. Magnolia Pictures has U.S. distribution rights to the film. The distributor has had much success in the category, having distributed nominees in five of the last seven years, [...]

  • Finn (John Boyega), Poe Dameron (Oscar

    'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' New Trailer Teases a Darker Rey

    The end of the Skywalker Saga draws closer. After debuting footage during D23’s Walt Disney Studios panel on Saturday, the general public has been treated to another look at “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” The new footage features Rey, Kylo Ren, Finn, Poe Dameron, Chewbacca, BB-8, C-3PO and Lando Calrissian in what could be [...]

  • David Koch Obit

    Koch Brothers Projects in Works From 'Amanda Knox' Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Amanda Knox” producer Stephen Robert Morse is launching development of projects based on the book “Sons of Wichita: How the Koch Brothers Became America’s Most Powerful and Private Dynasty.” Morse has teamed with veteran producer Max Peltz to option the rights to create both fiction and non-fiction projects based on Daniel Schulman’s 2014 book about David and [...]

  • Imagine Entertainment Taps Former Time Inc.

    Imagine Entertainment Taps Rich Battista as CEO

    Rich Battista has been tapped as the chief executive officer of Imagine Entertainment. He takes the reins after a long career in media, most recently as president and chief executive officer of Time Inc., where he helped oversee the publisher’s $2.8 billion sale to Meredith Corp. Battista also ran Mandalay Sports Media, an the early-stage [...]

  • Gender Parity Nordics

    Gender Equality Pledge Signed by Five Nordic Festivals

    Following the footsteps of major festivals including Cannes and Venice, five Nordic festivals have joined forces to sign the 50/50 by 2020 gender equality pledge. Initiated by WIFT Nordic (Women in Film and Television), the pledge for gender parity and inclusion was signed Monday by officials from Sweden’s Carl, Denmark’s CPH:DOX, Oslo Pix in Norway, [...]

  • Korean horror thriller Metamorphosis

    Korea Box Office: 'Metamorphosis' Overtakes 'Hobbs & Shaw'

    Locally-made horror thriller “Metamorphosis” debuted on top of the South Korean box office, as it opened in local cinemas on Wednesday. The Acemaker Movieworks release earned $5.63 million from 770,000 admissions between Wednesday and Sunday, including $4.25 million earned over the weekend. Directed by “The Con Artists” director Kim Hong-sun, the horror flick revolves around [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad