Baltasar Kormakur Reunites With Mark Wahlberg to Direct ‘Arthur the King’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Baltasar Kormakur is reteaming with his “2 Guns” star Mark Wahlberg to helm “Arthur the King.”

The Paramount Players project is based on the 2017 true story “Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home,” written by Mikael Lindnord, the captain of a Swedish adventure racing team. The book follows Lindnord and the wounded stray dog he met during a 400-mile race through the Ecuadoran jungle. After Lindnord threw him a meatball, the dog followed the team through some of the toughest terrain on the planet. Lindnord decided to adopt the dog and brought him back to Sweden.

Wahlberg will portray Lindnord, who will also executive produce. Michael Brandt, whose credits include “3:10 to Yuma” and “Wanted,” adapted the script.

Producers are Mark Canton, Tucker Tooley, Courtney Solomon and Tessa Tooley. Dorothy Canton, Brandt and Lindnord will executive produce.

Wahlberg is about to start shooting another Paramount pic, “Infinite,” directed by Antoine Fuqua. Wahlberg is aiming to shoot “Arthur the King” in the first half of 2020 after completing work on “Infinite.”

“Arthur the King” will mark the third time Wahlberg and Kormakur have worked together. The pair first teamed on the 2012 Universal thriller “Contraband” followed by the action movie “2 Guns,” which also starred Denzel Washington, in 2013.

Kormakur most recently directed the STX survival pic “Adrift” starring Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin. He is repped by WME.