BAFTA Suspends Bryan Singer’s Nomination for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

The British Academy has suspended Bryan Singer’s BAFTA nomination for “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

It said the suspension will remain in place while accusations against Singer are resolved.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” received seven BAFTA film noms in all. Singer was named alongside Graham King and Anthony McCarten in its nod for British film.

Singer faces accusations of sexual assault, which he denies.

“In light of recent very serious allegations, BAFTA has informed Bryan Singer that his nomination for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ has been suspended, effective immediately,” BAFTA said in a statement.

“BAFTA considers the alleged behaviour completely unacceptable and incompatible with its values,” it added. “This has led to Mr Singer’s suspended nomination. BAFTA notes Mr Singer’s denial of the allegations. The suspension of his nomination will therefore remain in place until the outcome of the allegations has been resolved.”

The organization said it won’t comment further on the matter during the period in which Singer is suspended.

