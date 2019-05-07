BAFTA and GSA Create $12,000 Student Film Awards Grant

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has received a record number of submissions for this year’s Student Film Awards, and for the first time, the Global Student Accommodation will award one filmmaker a $12,000 grant to submit a short.

Film schools from 38 countries, including Pakistan, South Korea, Chile, Uruguay, Finland, Portugal and more, submitted 567 films to be considered in the competition. Panel members will determine winners for animation, documentary and live-action films, plus a special jury prize. The inaugural BAFTA-GSA Commissioning Grant winner will use the money to create a submission based on the topic of well-being.

“We take immense pride in our unwavering support of emerging student filmmakers from around the globe year-round,” said BAFTA Los Angeles CEO, Chantal Rickards. “We are delighted that this year, having received a record number of submissions, we will not only be able to recognize students’ achievements, but also fund a deserving student film project with the BAFTA-GSA Commissioning Grant. Mental health and well-being are continuously misunderstood the world over, and we’re confident that the talented young filmmakers on the BAFTA Student Film Awards shortlist will demonstrate highly imaginative, bold and compelling ways of tackling it.”

BAFTA’s Student Film Awards expanded in 2017 as a result of the academy’s growing presence internationally with the goal to foster connections between talented filmmakers around the world. This year’s gala ceremony will take place July 9 at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica.