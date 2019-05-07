×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

BAFTA and GSA Create $12,000 Student Film Awards Grant

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chantal Rickards
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has received a record number of submissions for this year’s Student Film Awards, and for the first time, the Global Student Accommodation will award one filmmaker a $12,000 grant to submit a short.

Film schools from 38 countries, including Pakistan, South Korea, Chile, Uruguay, Finland, Portugal and more, submitted 567 films to be considered in the competition. Panel members will determine winners for animation, documentary and live-action films, plus a special jury prize. The inaugural BAFTA-GSA Commissioning Grant winner will use the money to create a submission based on the topic of well-being.

“We take immense pride in our unwavering support of emerging student filmmakers from around the globe year-round,” said BAFTA Los Angeles CEO, Chantal Rickards. “We are delighted that this year, having received a record number of submissions, we will not only be able to recognize students’ achievements, but also fund a deserving student film project with the BAFTA-GSA Commissioning Grant. Mental health and well-being are continuously misunderstood the world over, and we’re confident that the talented young filmmakers on the BAFTA Student Film Awards shortlist will demonstrate highly imaginative, bold and compelling ways of tackling it.”

Related

BAFTA’s Student Film Awards expanded in 2017 as a result of the academy’s growing presence internationally with the goal to foster connections between talented filmmakers around the world. This year’s gala ceremony will take place July 9 at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica.

Popular on Variety

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

More Film

  • Chantal Rickards

    BAFTA and GSA Create $12,000 Student Film Awards Grant

    The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has received a record number of submissions for this year’s Student Film Awards, and for the first time, the Global Student Accommodation will award one filmmaker a $12,000 grant to submit a short. Film schools from 38 countries, including Pakistan, South Korea, Chile, Uruguay, Finland, Portugal and [...]

  • Cannes: Charades Boards 'The Rose Maker,'

    Cannes: Charades Boards 'The Rose Maker,' 'Lynn + Lucy,' 'Africa Mia' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paris-based sales outfit Charades has boarded Pierre Pinaud’s sophomore feature “The Rose Maker,” a comedy with French star Catherine Frot (“The Midwife”), along with “Africa Mia,” a documentary about the birth of Afro-Cuban music, as well as the U.K. drama “Lynn + Lucy.” Pinaud will be directing “The Rose Maker” with the popular French helmer [...]

  • Ian Kenny

    Maisie Williams Movie ‘The Owners’ Rounds Out Cast

    Sylvester McCoy and Ian Kenny are among several new cast members to have signed on for Maisie Wiliams-starrer “The Owners,” the 1990s-set thriller helmed by Julius Berg from a screenplay by him and Matthieu Gompel. McCoy is best known for a stint as the Doctor in sci-fi series “Doctor Who.” He joins Williams and Kenny [...]

  • Ben Kingsley

    Ben Kingsley, Guy Pearce Starring in Action Movie 'Long Gone Heroes'

    In a pre-Cannes deal, Ben Kingsley and Guy Pearce have signed to star in the action feature “Long Gone Heroes.” Santiago Manes Moreno is directing from his own script. “Long Gone Heroes” is produced by 7ONE7 Films. Producers are Ines Mongil-Echandi (“If Beale Street Could Talk”), Moreno and Noli Mollakuqe, along with Jason Moring, Stanley [...]

  • Photograph by Ali Ghandtschi

    How the Berlin Film Festival Sent a Message to Cannes, Venice on Film Parity

    The future of film is female: a photo snapped in February at the Berlinale’s climax, when the Juliette Binoche-led international jury met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, may be the most important film photo of 2019 — or even the decade. The image is a signpost of where we want to be as women in [...]

  • The Dead Don't Die 2

    Cannes Film Festival: How Netflix, Amazon, and Other Streamers Changed the Market

    Now in its 72nd year, the Cannes Film Festival promises to offer its signature cocktail of glamour and cinephilia, a feast of rosé-lubricated moviegoing that unspools against the glittering backdrop of the Côte d’Azur. At the Palais, a seaside cathedral to all things film, the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Bill Murray, [...]

  • Cascada Cinema

    Empire Entertainment Makes Bold Moves Into Saudi Market

    A century after Georges N. Haddad opened the Arab world’s first movie theater in the heart of downtown Beirut, the Haddad family’s pioneering spirit is at the forefront of the latest new frontier in the dissemination of cinema across the region. These days, Empire Entertainment is a multi-pronged operation with offices in Lebanon, the Gulf, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad