×

BAFTA Undertakes Major Renovation of Its London Headquarters

By
Henry Chu

International Editor

Henry's Most Recent Stories

View All
BAFTA headquarters at 195 Piccadilly, London
CREDIT: BAFTA

BAFTA has undertaken a major renovation of its London headquarters that will double the building’s capacity and increase space devoted to the British academy’s programs to promote skills training and new talent.

Work has already begun on the $31 million overhaul, which is expected to take two years. In the interim, BAFTA staff will work out of the building next door.

The expanded headquarters at 195 Piccadilly, right by London’s famed Piccadilly Circus, will include an entire floor dedicated to its educational and new-talent programs. The extra space should allow the organization to double its charitable activities, including helping more than 80,000 people a year develop careers in the creative industries. It should also generate new income to expand BAFTA’s programs nationally and internationally, the academy said.

BAFTA is relying on donations to pay for the renovation designed by Benedetti Architects. More than 70% of the price tag has already been funded, including a grant from the London mayor’s office.

“This is a vital investment in the creative future of film, games and television,” said Amanda Berry, BAFTA’s CEO. “We believe that talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not. A redeveloped 195 Piccadilly will enable us to deliver a greater variety of new talent initiatives, learning events and activity and increase access to our industries.”

The building has been officially deemed of historical value. Originally erected in 1883, it served as a gallery space for the Royal Institute of Painters in Water Colours.

While in its temporary home next door, BAFTA plans to open its doors to the public for the first time, setting aside exhibition space on BAFTA Award winners and nominees and operating a cafe.

Popular on Variety

  • Hannah Brown Bachelorette Jesus Loves Me

    'The Bachelorette' On Her 'I Had Sex And Jesus Still Loves Me' Line

  • Billy Eichner 'The Lion King' premiere

    'Lion King': Billy Eichner Thought Jon Favreau Hired Him to Play Timon for Disney on Ice

  • Chance The Rapper at The Lion

    Chance the Rapper Was a Nostalgia Consultant on 'The Lion King'

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

More Film

  • BAFTA headquarters at 195 Piccadilly, London

    BAFTA Undertakes Major Renovation of Its London Headquarters

    BAFTA has undertaken a major renovation of its London headquarters that will double the building’s capacity and increase space devoted to the British academy’s programs to promote skills training and new talent. Work has already begun on the $31 million overhaul, which is expected to take two years. In the interim, BAFTA staff will work [...]

  • Andhadhun

    Booming Digital Lifts Eros Indian Film Distribution Giant

    Eros International, India’s largest and most controversial film distributor, says that its digital revenues now outstrip conventional theatrical and syndication revenues. Its Eros Now streaming platform claims 18.8 million paying subscribers. The New York-listed company reported annual results that were distorted by multiple adjustments to presentation. Reported revenues in the year to end of March [...]

  • The Eight Hundred (The 800)

    Second Huayi Brothers Film Is Canceled as Company's Losses Mount

    Still reeling from the cancellation of the theatrical release of its blockbuster “The Eight Hundred,” production studio Huayi Brothers has been hit with another setback: Its comedy “The Last Wish” has also been quietly pulled from China’s summer lineup. Both films have fallen afoul of China’s increasingly heavy-handed censors. The unwelcome development comes as Huayi [...]

  • Sean AstinCritics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los

    Film News Roundup: Sean Astin Cast in 'Mayfields Game,' 'Charming the Hearts of Men'

    In today’s film news roundup, Sean Astin gets two roles, two “Peanuts” movies are set for release, “One Last Night” gets distribution and Brian De Palma gets honored. CASTINGS Sean Astin has been cast in a pair of upcoming feature films: “Mayfield’s Game” opposite Mira Sorvino and “Charming The Hearts of Men” opposite Kelsey Grammer. Astin [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad