BAFTA Los Angeles Newcomers Program Expands to 25 Global Participants

BAFTA Los Angeles announced this year’s prestigious Newcomers Program participants. With 25 participants hailing from Australia, China, France, Hong Kong, India, Nigeria, Poland, South Africa and Turkey, the 2019 cohort is the largest and most international group since the program’s launch in 2007.

This year the group is 52% female and includes actors, directors, producers, screenwriters, composers, cinematographers, executives, art directors, production designers, animators, editors and publicists. The successful expansion reflects BAFTA Los Angeles’ mission to promote cultural exchange and strengthen global collaboration.

“We have cast our net far and wide to bring on board the best international talent in Los Angeles and feel sure their careers will rise and thrive under BAFTA’s careful guidance. We are delighted to welcome them into our Los Angeles family,” said new talent committee co-chairs, Sandro Monetti, Louise Chater and Peter Morris in a statement.

Each newcomer receives access to BAFTA membership events and specially curated new talents events aimed at supporting career development and transitioning into living and working in the United States. Additionally, the program includes professional networking opportunities, peer matching with other recent U.S. immigrants and curated educational programming.

BAFTA Los Angeles expanded its newcomer talent program to embrace international talent coming to Hollywood from countries other than the U.K. last year.

This class brings the program’s total number of four-year participants to 71.