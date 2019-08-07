×

BAFTA Introduces Casting Award, Will Continue to Allow Netflix and Amazon to Compete

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bafta Awards Placeholder
CREDIT: NATHAN STRANGE/AP/REX/Shuttersto

BAFTA is introducing a casting category for both its film and TV awards for the first time. The British Academy also said Wednesday that it would stick to its guns on the eligibility criteria for films, which allow streamers such as Netflix and Amazon to compete, to the annoyance of some exhibitors.

Other changes to the 2020 Film Awards include a longer window of four weeks for non-English-language films. The Original Music category will also be renamed Original Score, allowing those who have contributed at least 20% of a film’s score to be eligible.

BAFTA said that, after extensive industry consultation, it had decided to leave eligibility criteria unchanged as they pertain to theatrical releases of films. Earlier this year, exhibition chains Vue and Cineworld made clear their unhappiness about the rules, which effectively allow the streamers to submit works for the film awards. After Netflix’s “Roma” won a haul of trophies in February, Cineworld withdrew its support for the BAFTAs.

Related

The rules require films to have been theatrically exhibited publicly to a paying audience on at least 10 commercial screens in the U.K. for at least seven days in aggregate.

Emma Baehr, director of awards and membership at BAFTA, said that, although the rules will not change, the British academy plans to apply closer scrutiny to ensure films that have had a proper release.

“We want to make sure that entrants are reaching out to as wide an audience as possible,” Baehr said. “This means in practice that we will be looking at release patterns. We want to make sure there’s a wide geographical release; we want to to make sure that cinema times are sensible. It’s not in anyone’s interest or benefit to have films playing to empty cinemas. We will encourage people to share box-office figures. The film committee [is] not going to tolerate a token release to qualify.”

The addition of a Casting award marks the first time BAFTA has added a new category since 1999. It will be given out at the main BAFTA ceremony. The Casting award in TV will be part of the standalone Television Craft Awards. It is the first time BAFTA has introduced a new category for both film and TV.

The longlist for the casting awards will be determined by a new chapter at BAFTA before a second round, where a jury of experts votes. “What we realized was it it’s the only head of department to be listed in opening titles of film that doesn’t have its own category, so we believe now is the right time to recognize this craft.”

“I am delighted that a Casting award will be introduced at both the Film and Television Craft Awards this year,” said “Maleficent” casting director Lucy Bevan. “It is a great honor for our industry to be recognized by BAFTA, and I look forward to seeing many deserving, talented casting professionals receive the award in the years to come.”

Speaking about the tweak to the music category, BAFTA-nominated composer David Arnold (“Quantum of Solace,” “Independence Day”), said that “BAFTA is about recognizing and rewarding excellence in the craft of filmmaking with the hope that it will inspire future generations to pursue these skills to the highest standards.”

Voting for BAFTA members opens at start of Dec. and closes at the end of the month. Nominations are unveiled on Jan. 7. The Film Awards take place on Feb. 2, a week before the Oscars. The ceremony will return to the Royal Albert Hall for a fourth year.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Volograms

    San Sebastian Launches New Technologies Startup Challenge

    MADRID  —  The San Sebastian Film Festival has announced the Zinemaldia Startup Challenge, a new section dedicated to entrepreneurs and new or emerging startups proposing novel technologies meant to impact the audiovisual industry. Nine European countries were responsible for 32 submissions received in this, the event’s inaugural campaign. Of the lot, five virtual reality, augmented [...]

  • Estonia’s Triin Ruumet Preps Second Feature,

    Estonia’s Triin Ruumet Preps Second Feature, ‘Dark Paradise’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Estonian director Triin Ruumet, whose feature debut “Days That Confused” won the special jury prize after its 2015 premiere in Karlovy Vary, is prepping her second feature film, “Dark Paradise,” which she’ll be presenting with producer Elina Litvinova this week at the Locarno Film Festival. “Dark Paradise” is a modern adventure about a 27-year-old woman [...]

  • Playmobil the Movie

    Film Review: 'Playmobil: The Movie'

    Tucked in the closing credits of “Playmobil: The Movie” is a dedication to Horst Brandstätter, the German entrepreneur whose company began production of the now-iconic Playmobil toys in the 1970s — acknowledging a vast popular legacy for the dinky figurines that now extends to a whole animated feature. It’s a nice touch, if a tellingly [...]

  • Ginevra Elkann on Making Her Assured

    Ginevra Elkann on Making Her Assured First Feature 'If Only' Which Opens Locarno

    A London Film School graduate, who worked as an assistant to Bernardo Bertolucci and Anthony Minghella, Ginevra Elkann is known on the indie circuit as a producer of standout titles such as Swahili-language drama “White Shadow,” and also “Chlorine,” “Short Skin” and Babak Jalali’s “Land.” She’s now made her directorial debut with “Magari” (“If Only”), [...]

  • David Rubin, winner of the award

    David Rubin Elected President of the Motion Picture Academy

    Veteran casting director David Rubin has been elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Rubin, whose 100-plus film credits include “The English Patient,” “Get Shorty,” and “Men in Black,” is the first casting director to assume the role. He replaces outgoing Academy president John Bailey. Also elected by the board of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad