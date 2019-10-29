×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

BAFTA Inaugurates New ‘Breakthrough China’ Program With Five Winners

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: BAFTA

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has announced the first winners of its new talent-cultivation program in China, including a young director, an up-and-coming actress, and a line producer on a $127-million-grossing romcom.

Five Chinese artists were named Tuesday as the inaugural honorees of BAFTA’s Breakthrough China program. Among them is young director Bai Xue, whose first feature, “The Crossing,” grossed $1.4 million (RMB9.9 million) in March, and her producer He Bin, who is also an audio engineer. Line producer Ye Ting, who worked on last year’s box-office hit romantic comedy “How Long Will I Love U,” actress and director Bonnie Chen (“Clover,” shortlisted by ARFF Amsterdam), and games producer Guan Dan, who worked on the full-length live-action interactive work “The Invisible Guardian,” were also selected for the program.

Over the next year, BAFTA will support the five honorees to “build, develop and continue their careers” via meetings, events and introductions in the U.K.; promotional assistance; and mentorship and career guidance from British creatives and BAFTA winners, nominees and members, the organization said in a statement.

The young talents chosen are all “at a pivotal stage in their careers,” BAFTA chief executive Amanda Berry said. “It has been my ambition to see BAFTA recognize and support talent in Asia, and these exceptional winners deliver that ambition brilliantly. With BAFTA’s support, guidance and mentorship, I am excited to see what they will do next.”

BAFTA Breakthrough China is the first overseas iteration of the academy’s Breakthrough Brits initiative, in place since 2013. Almost 50% of talents in the British program have gone on to become BAFTA winners or nominees, including actress Letitia Wright (“Black Panther,” “Black Mirror”), actor Tom Holland (“Spider-Man: Homecoming”), and games producer Dan Gray (“Monument Valley”).

The China program is run in partnership with Yu Holdings. A ceremony was held Monday in Shanghai in the winners’ honor.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Cynthia Erivo Variety Cover Story

    Inside Cynthia Erivo's Journey to Making a 'Badass' Harriet Tubman Biopic

    After seeing Cynthia Erivo blow the roof off the theater in the Broadway production of “The Color Purple” in 2016, Debra Martin Chase was sure she’d found her Harriet Tubman. Chase, the producer behind such movies as “The Princess Diaries” and “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,” had been trying to make a film about [...]

  • BAFTA Inaugurates New 'Breakthrough China' Program

    BAFTA Inaugurates New 'Breakthrough China' Program With Five Winners

    The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has announced the first winners of its new talent-cultivation program in China, including a young director, an up-and-coming actress, and a line producer on a $127-million-grossing romcom. Five Chinese artists were named Tuesday as the inaugural honorees of BAFTA’s Breakthrough China program. Among them is young director [...]

  • 'Deathless Woman's' Roz Mortimer on Far

    'Deathless Woman's' Roz Mortimer on Documenting Far Right Violence Then and Now

    In Roz Mortimer’s “The Deathless Woman,” a main competition entry at the 23rd Ji.hlava docu fest, a British woman becomes increasingly obsessed with answering the call of a Roma Holocaust victim whose soul is seemingly reaching out from an unmarked mass grave in Eastern Europe. The film, which mixes interviews with Holocaust witnesses, evocative Romani-language [...]

  • Srdan Keca: The Esthetic and the

    The Esthetic and the Political Are Inescapably Intertwined, Says Documaker Srdan Keca

    A handful of docus from the Central and Eastern European region screening at the Ji.hlava fest have impressed the jury for this key section for their embrace of unconventional structure and political astuteness. Juror Srdan Keca, himself a veteran of the Czech Republic’s primary docu fest, says the best filmmakers in the Between the Seas [...]

  • Sherlock Season 4 Premiere

    Pinewood to Pull Out of Wales as It Doubles Down in London

    Pinewood is pulling out of its studio in Wales, the company’s latest exit from ventures in various locations around the world as it rejiggers its international strategy. Pinewood said Tuesday that, following discussions with the Welsh government, it had decided to end its agreement to operate, manage and market the studio in Cardiff, the Welsh [...]

  • Prison-Set Documentary 'Fonja' Wins Main Award

    Prison-Set Documentary 'Fonja' Wins Main Award at Ji.hlava Film Festival

    Stories of transcendence in the face of adversity dominated the Ji.hlava docu fest in the Czech Republic Monday, with a precedent-setting award for best film shared among 10 imprisoned juveniles in Madagascar. The Opus Bonum main competition award, granted by a sole juror, Romanian director Cristi Puiu, went to “Fonja” by German filmmaker Lina Zacher, [...]

  • David Benioff, D.B. Weiss. Creators and

    'Star Wars': 'Game of Thrones' Creators No Longer Attached to Oversee Trilogy

    “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will no longer write or produce a trilogy of “Star Wars” movies, Variety has confirmed. The pair attributed the departure to their upcoming Netflix projects. “We love Star Wars. When George Lucas built it, he built us too,” they said in a statement. “Getting to talk [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad