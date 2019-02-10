BAFTA Awards 2019: Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

Awards season has moved across the pond with this year’s BAFTA Awards in London.

Legendary British actress Joanna Lumley is returning to host Sunday’s awards show in London’s Royal Albert Hall, which is set to honor a wide swath of popular films, including frontrunner “The Favourite.”

With 12 nominations, the Yorgo Lanthimos film has greatly outpaced the rest of this year’s pack, including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “First Man,” “Roma,” and “A Star Is Born,” which only garnered seven BAFTA nominations apiece. Also nominated are “Vice,” which scored six nominations, “BlacKkKlansman” with five, and “Cold War” and “Green Book” with four each.

Nominated in this year’s leading actor category are Christian Bale for “Vice,” Steve Coogan for “Stan & Ollie,” Rami Malek for “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Viggo Mortensen for “Green Book,” and Bradley Cooper for “A Star Is Born.” Cooper is also nominated in this year’s all-male director category, which also includes Alfonso Cuaron for “Roma,” Lanthimos for “The Favourite,” Spike Lee for “BlacKkKlansman,” and Paweł Pawlikowski for “Cold War.”

In the best actress categories, “The Favourite” dominated nominations, with all three of its main actresses scoring nods. Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz are both competing in the supporting actress category while Olivia Colman will fight for leading actress alongside Glenn Close for “The Wife,” Lady Gaga for “A Star Is Born,” Melissa McCarthy for “Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” and Viola Davis for “Widows.”

See the full list of winners below:

Best Film

“BlacKkKlansman”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Roma”

“A Star is Born”

Director

Bradley Cooper, “A Star is Born”

Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Favourite”

Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”

Paweł Pawlikowski, “Cold War”

Original Screenplay

“Cold War,” Janusz Głowacki, Paweł Pawlikowski

“The Favourite,” Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara

“Green Book,” Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga

“Roma,” Alfonso Cuarón

“Vice,” Adam McKay

Adapted Screenplay

“BlacKkKlansman,” Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Willmott

“Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty

“First Man,” Josh Singer

“If Beale Street Could Talk,” Barry Jenkins

“A Star is Born,” Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters, Eric Roth

Leading Actor

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Bradley Cooper, “A Star is Born”

Steve Coogan, “Stan & Ollie”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

Leading Actress

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Lady Gaga, “A Star is Born”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Viola Davis, “Widows”

Supporting Actor

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

Timothee Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”

Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Claire Foy, “First Man”

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Margot Robbie, “Mary Queen of Scots”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Original Music

“BlacKkKlansman,” Terence Blanchard

“If Beale Street Could Talk,” Nicholas Britell

“Isle of Dogs,” Alexandre Desplat

“Mary Poppins Returns,” Marc Shaiman

“A Star is Born,” Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Lukas Nelson

Cinematography

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” Newton Thomas Sigel

“Cold War,” Łukasz Żal

“The Favourite,” Robbie Ryan

“First Man,” Linus Sandgren

“Roma,” Alfonso Cuarón

Editing

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” John Ottman

“The Favourite,” Yorgos Mavropsaridis

“First Man,” Tom Cross

“Roma,” Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough

“Vice,” Hank Corwin

Production Design

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock

“The Favourite,” Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton

“First Man,” Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

“Mary Poppins Returns,” John Myhre, Gordon Sim

“Roma,” Eugenio Caballero, Bárbara Enríquez

Costume Design

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” Mary Zophres

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” Julian Day

“The Favourite,” Sandy Powell

“Mary Poppins Returns,” Sandy Powell

“Mary Queen of Scots,” Alexandra Byrne

Make Up & Hair

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” Mark Coulier, Jan Sewell

“The Favourite,” Nadia Stacey

“Mary Queen of Scots,” Jenny Shircore

“Stan & Ollie,” Mark Coulier, Jeremy Woodhead, Josh Weston

“Vice,” Kate Biscoe, Greg Cannom, Patricia DeHaney, Chris Gallaher

Sound

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” John Casali, Tim Cavagin, Nina Hartstone, Paul Massey, John Warhurst

“First Man,”Mary H. Ellis, Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Frank A. Montaño, Jon Taylor

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” Gilbert Lake, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mike Prestwood Smith

“A Quiet Place,” Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van der Ryn

“A Star is Born,” Steve Morrow, Alan Robert Murray, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

Special Visual Effects

“Avengers: Infinity War,” Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Kelly Port, Dan Sudick

“Black Panther,” Geoffrey Baumann, Jesse James Chisholm, Craig Hammack, Dan Sudick

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” Tim Burke, Andy Kind, Christian Manz, David Watkins

“First Man,” Ian Hunter, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, J.D. Schwalm

“Ready Player One,” Matthew E. Butler, Grady Cofer, Roger Guyett, David Shirk

Film Not in an English Language

“Capernaum,” Nadine Labaki, Khaled Mouzanar

“Cold War,” Paweł Pawlikowski, Tanya Seghatchian, Ewa Puszczyńska

“Dogman,” Matteo Garrone

“Roma,” Alfonso Cuarón, Gabriela Rodríguez

“Shoplifters,” Hirokazu Kore-eda, Kaoru Matsuzaki

Documentary

“Free Solo,” Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Shannon Dill, Evan Hayes

“McQueen,” Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui

“RBG,” Julie Cohen, Betsy West

“They Shall Not Grow Old,” Peter Jackson, Clare Olssen

“Three Identical Strangers,” Tim Wardle, Grace Hughes-Hallett, Becky Read

Animated Film

“Incredibles 2,” Brad Bird, John Walker

“Isle of Dogs,” Wes Anderson, Jeremy Dawson

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord

Outstanding British Film

“Beast,” Michael Pearce, Kristian Brodie, Lauren Dark, Ivana MacKinnon

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” Graham King, Anthony McCarten

“The Favourite,” Yorgos Lanthimos, Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday, Deborah Davis, Tony

McNamara

“McQueen,” Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui, Andee Ryder, Nick Taussig

“Stan & Ollie,” Jon S. Baird, Faye Ward, Jeff Pope

“You Were Never Really Here,” Lynne Ramsay, Rosa Attab, Pascal Caucheteux, James Wilson

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

“Apostasy,” Daniel Kokotajlo (Writer/Director)

“Beast,” Michael Pearce (Writer/Director), Lauren Dark (Producer)

“A Cambodian Spring,” Chris Kelly (Writer/Director/Producer)

“Pili,” Leanne Welham (Writer/Director), Sophie Harman (Producer)

“Ray & Liz,” Richard Billingham (Writer/Director), Jacqui Davies (Producer)

British Short Animation

“I’m OK,” Elizabeth Hobbs, Abigail Addison, Jelena Popović

“Marfa,” Greg McLeod, Myles McLeod

“Roughhouse,” Jonathan Hodgson, Richard Van Den Boom

British Short Film

“73 Cows,” Alex Lockwood

“Bachelor, 38,” Angela Clarke

“The Blue Door,” Ben Clark, Megan Pugh, Paul Taylor

“The Field,” Sandhya Suri, Thomas Bidegain, Balthazar de Ganay

“Wale,” Barnaby Blackburn, Sophie Alexander, Catherine Slater, Edward Speleers

EE Rising Star Award (Voted by the Public)

Barry Keoghan

Cynthia Erivo

Jessie Buckley

Lakeith Stanfield

Letitia Wright