×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

BAFTA Announces Film Awards Winners (Updating Live)

"The Favourite" Wins First Prize of the Night for Outstanding British Film

By

Robert's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bafta Awards Placeholder
CREDIT: NATHAN STRANGE/AP/REX/Shuttersto

The 72nd British Academy Film Awards are underway at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Yorgos Lanthimos’s “The Favourite” has the most nominations heading into the night with 12, leading “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “First Man,” “Roma,” and “A Star is Born,” which all have seven.

The first award of the night went to “The Favourite” as it picked up Outstanding British Film. “This film took 20 years to make, I contributed to the last 10,” said director Yorgos Lanthimos. The film then quickly scored its second win in the production design category.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” took home the BAFTA for Animated Film.  “Animation is not a genre, it is a medium, and that medium is film,” said writer-producer Phil Lord, who previously won in the same category for “The Lego Movie.”

Free-climbing documentary “Free Solo” won the award for best documentary. “It has been an incredible year for non-fiction films and we’re just proud to be a part of it,” said co-producer and co-director Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” scored its first win of the night in the Sound category. Production sound mixer John Casali thanked Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, who were in the audience, for their support and “all the awesome music.”

Related

Hank Corwin took home his first BAFTA for his editing on Adam McKay’s “Vice.” Corwin had previously been nominated for McKay’s “The Big Short.”

The ceremony is being hosted for the second consecutive year by Joanna Lumley who mocked the Oscars’ with her opening joke. “Thank goodness BAFTA actually has a host,” said Lumley. “But I suspect that may have something do to with the fact I’m not on Twitter.”

Congratulating Bradley Cooper on his record-equalling five-nominations in different disciplines for “A Star is Born” Lumley said it “probably means he needs to learn how to delegate.” “Roma” director Alfonso Cuaron was also nominated for five disciplines plus a received a sixth nomination for Film Not in the English Language. “One more than you Bradley, come on, pull your finger out next time,” joked Lumley.

Before coming on Lumley was seen in a video introduction featuring the host trying out outfits for the show, appearing in a number of costumes referencing nominated films including “The Favourite, “Stan & Ollie,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and “First Man.” The latter segued into a performance by acrobatic group Cirque de Soleil’s Totem in an interpretation of the moon landing which received a standing ovation from the celebrity audience.

As previously announced, BAFTA- and Oscar-winning editor Thelma Schoonmaker was honored with a BAFTA Fellowship, the body’s highest accolade, for her outstanding and exceptional contribution to the industry. Schoonmaker had previous won BAFTA awards for her editing on Martin Scorsese’s films “Raging Bull” and “Goodfellas.” Scorsese was awarded the Fellowship in 2012. Schoonmaker’s late husband, British filmmaker Michael Powell, received the Fellowship in 1981.

Also previously announced, the special BAFTA award for Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema was presented to producers Elizabeth Karlsen and Stephen Woolley of Number 9 Films (“Carol,” “The Crying Game”).

More to come…

FULL WINNERS LIST (UPDATING LIVE):

DOCUMENTARY

“Free Solo,” Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Shannon Dill, Evan Hayes

ANIMATED FILM

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,”Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

“The Favourite,” Yorgos Lanthimos, Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday, Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara

EDITING

“Vice,” Hank Corwin

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“The Favourite,” Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton

SOUND

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” John Casali, Tim Cavagin, Nina Hartstone, Paul Massey, John Warhurst

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

“Roughhouse,” Jonathan Hodgson, Richard Van Den Boom

BRITISH SHORT FILM 

“73 Cows,” Alex Lockwood

OUTSTANDING BRITISH CONTRIBUTION TO CINEMA (PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED)

Elizabeth Karlsen and Stephen Woolley, Number 9 Films

BAFTA FELLOWSHIP (PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED)

Thelma Schoonmaker

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Film

  • ‘Wandering Earth’ Sci-fi Film Earns $300

    ‘Wandering Earth’ Sci-fi Film Earns $300 Million Chinese New Year Victory

    China’s first large-scale sci-fi film, “Wandering Earth” came to dominate the box office over the Chinese New Year holidays – though it started from behind. Over the full six days of the holiday, the picture earned $304 million. Some $187 million of that came over the Friday-Sunday period, making “Wandering Earth” far and away the [...]

  • Bafta Awards Placeholder

    BAFTA Announces Film Awards Winners (Updating Live)

    The 72nd British Academy Film Awards are underway at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Yorgos Lanthimos’s “The Favourite” has the most nominations heading into the night with 12, leading “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “First Man,” “Roma,” and “A Star is Born,” which all have seven. The first award of the night went to “The Favourite” as it picked [...]

  • BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 08: Baran

    Berlin: 'Dark' Creators Attend Studio Babelsberg Night

    “Dark” creators Baran bo Odar (left) and Jantje Friese (right), “Berlin Station” actress Emilia Schuele and actor Nikolai Kinski, and Michael Mueller, Mayor of Berlin, were among the guests at the Studio Babelsberg Night Friday at Berlin’s Soho House. Hosting the event were Studio Babelsberg’s president and CEO, Charlie Woebcken, and its COO, Christoph Fisser. [...]

  • Box Office: 'How to Train Your

    Box Office: 'How to Train Your Dragon 3' Beats 'Lego' Sequel Overseas

    Warner Bros.’ “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” might have topped box office charts in North America, but Universal’s “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” and Fox’s “Alita: Battle Angel” led the way overseas. The third “How to Train Your Dragon” entry added another $38.2 million when it opened in six international [...]

  • 'The Operative' Review: Diane Kruger Grounds

    Berlin Film Review: 'The Operative'

    “Operation ‘Business As Usual'” is the name of the undercover mission assigned to Mossad agent Rachel Currin in Tehran: a knowingly ironic label for a challenging undertaking that gets considerably less orthodox the longer it goes on. Less knowingly, it would also be an appropriate title for “The Operative,” a proficient but unsurprising espionage thriller [...]

  • BAFTA Awards placeholder

    BAFTA Awards 2019: Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

    Awards season has moved across the pond with this year’s BAFTA Awards in London. Legendary British actress Joanna Lumley is returning to host Sunday’s awards show in London’s Royal Albert Hall, which is set to honor a wide swath of popular films, including frontrunner “The Favourite.” With 12 nominations, the Yorgo Lanthimos film has greatly outpaced [...]

  • 'What She Said: The Art of

    Berlin Film Review: 'What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael'

    If I could demolish any one idea in the history of film criticism, I think it would be the often stated canard that Pauline Kael wrote flashy exuberant prose, spilling her gut reactions to a movie all over the page — but that she wasn’t an “analytical” writer. That opinion is miles-out-of-the-ballpark wrong, and it’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad