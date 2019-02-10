BAFTA Announces Film Awards Winners (Updating Live)

The 72nd British Academy Film Awards are underway at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Yorgos Lanthimos’s “The Favourite” has the most nominations heading into the night with 12, leading “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “First Man,” “Roma,” and “A Star is Born,” which all have seven.

The first award of the night went to “The Favourite” as it picked up Outstanding British Film. “This film took 20 years to make, I contributed to the last 10,” said director Yorgos Lanthimos. The film then quickly scored its second win in the production design category.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” took home the BAFTA for Animated Film. “Animation is not a genre, it is a medium, and that medium is film,” said writer-producer Phil Lord, who previously won in the same category for “The Lego Movie.”

Free-climbing documentary “Free Solo” won the award for best documentary. “It has been an incredible year for non-fiction films and we’re just proud to be a part of it,” said co-producer and co-director Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” scored its first win of the night in the Sound category. Production sound mixer John Casali thanked Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, who were in the audience, for their support and “all the awesome music.”

Related How to Watch the 2019 BAFTA Awards and Red Carpet Retooled BAFTA Awards Are More Relevant Than Ever to Americans

Hank Corwin took home his first BAFTA for his editing on Adam McKay’s “Vice.” Corwin had previously been nominated for McKay’s “The Big Short.”

The ceremony is being hosted for the second consecutive year by Joanna Lumley who mocked the Oscars’ with her opening joke. “Thank goodness BAFTA actually has a host,” said Lumley. “But I suspect that may have something do to with the fact I’m not on Twitter.”

Congratulating Bradley Cooper on his record-equalling five-nominations in different disciplines for “A Star is Born” Lumley said it “probably means he needs to learn how to delegate.” “Roma” director Alfonso Cuaron was also nominated for five disciplines plus a received a sixth nomination for Film Not in the English Language. “One more than you Bradley, come on, pull your finger out next time,” joked Lumley.

Before coming on Lumley was seen in a video introduction featuring the host trying out outfits for the show, appearing in a number of costumes referencing nominated films including “The Favourite, “Stan & Ollie,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and “First Man.” The latter segued into a performance by acrobatic group Cirque de Soleil’s Totem in an interpretation of the moon landing which received a standing ovation from the celebrity audience.

As previously announced, BAFTA- and Oscar-winning editor Thelma Schoonmaker was honored with a BAFTA Fellowship, the body’s highest accolade, for her outstanding and exceptional contribution to the industry. Schoonmaker had previous won BAFTA awards for her editing on Martin Scorsese’s films “Raging Bull” and “Goodfellas.” Scorsese was awarded the Fellowship in 2012. Schoonmaker’s late husband, British filmmaker Michael Powell, received the Fellowship in 1981.

Also previously announced, the special BAFTA award for Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema was presented to producers Elizabeth Karlsen and Stephen Woolley of Number 9 Films (“Carol,” “The Crying Game”).

More to come…

FULL WINNERS LIST (UPDATING LIVE):

DOCUMENTARY

“Free Solo,” Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Shannon Dill, Evan Hayes

ANIMATED FILM

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,”Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

“The Favourite,” Yorgos Lanthimos, Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday, Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara

EDITING

“Vice,” Hank Corwin

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“The Favourite,” Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton

SOUND

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” John Casali, Tim Cavagin, Nina Hartstone, Paul Massey, John Warhurst

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

“Roughhouse,” Jonathan Hodgson, Richard Van Den Boom

BRITISH SHORT FILM

“73 Cows,” Alex Lockwood

OUTSTANDING BRITISH CONTRIBUTION TO CINEMA (PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED)

Elizabeth Karlsen and Stephen Woolley, Number 9 Films

BAFTA FELLOWSHIP (PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED)

Thelma Schoonmaker