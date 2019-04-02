‘Bad Moms’ Moms’ Announced With Susan Sarandon, Cheryl Hines, Christine Baranski

The “Bad Moms” cinematic universe continues to grow.

STX Films is revisiting its parental-figures-who-behave-poorly franchise with “Bad Moms’ Moms.” The film will presumably focus on the grandmother characters who were first introduced in 2017’s “A Bad Moms Christmas,” and who were played by Christine Baranski, Susan Sarandon, and Cheryl Hines. The three women will reprise their roles.

The series of films started with the 2016 hit “Bad Moms,” an unexpected summer box office success that grossed more than $180 million on a $22 million budget. STX made the announcement during its presentation at CinemaCon, an annual exhibition industry trade show.

In announcing “Bad Moms’ Moms,” STX Films chief Adam Fogelson called the movie, “A whole new adventure that is attracting all sorts of great talent.”

At one point, STX Films had toyed with making a “Bad Dads” film, but that appears to have been put on the back burner. There were also reports that an unscripted reality series was in the works at Fox network.

In addition to announcing a new entry in the BMCU (Bad Moms Cinematic Universe), STX also used its presentation to present new footage from the Diane Keaton comedy “Poms,” the Chadwick Boseman thriller “21 Bridges,” and the Dave Bautista comedy “My Spy.”