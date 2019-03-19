×
Chinese, Thai Shingles Pact for Co-Production Fund at FilMart

A deal to establish a 100 million yuan ($14.9 million) co-production fund between China and Thailand was struck at FilMart on Tuesday to help launch TV and film projects that will appeal to Chinese and Southeast Asian audience.

The deal that was struck by China’s Poly Film Investment Co., TW Capital from Thailand and Thai Chi (Hainan) Culture and Media Co. will kick off with 50 million yuan ($7.4 million) in seed money. Tanawat Wansom, president and CEO of TW Capital, told Variety that the fund will draw investments from other partners and aim to raise more than 100 million yuan in total.

Wansom said the success of Thai comedy “Bad Genius” in China last year has boosted the confidence of content producers and financiers in Thailand to invest more in the middle kingdom. He said the fund already has more than 10 projects in the pipeline, including film projects for both theatrical releases and internet streaming platforms.

