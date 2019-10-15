×

Eliza Scanlen Drama ‘Babyteeth’ Lands at IFC for North America (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Babyteeth Eliza Scanlen
CREDIT: Courtesy of IFC Films

IFC Films has acquired North American rights to the drama “Babyteeth,” starring Eliza Scanlen, Essie Davis, Ben Mendelsohn, and Toby Wallace, Variety has learned exclusively.

The film had its world premiere in competition at the 2019 Venice International Film Festival, where Wallace won the Marcello Mastroianni award for best new young performer. It will be released by IFC Films in 2020.

Babyteeth” is Shannon Murphy’s directorial debut and an adaptation of the play written by Rita Kalnejais. Scanlen plays a seriously ill teenager who falls madly in love with Wallace’s small-time drug dealer in what is her parents’ worst nightmare. But her first brush with love brings her a new lust for life.

Guy Lodge praised Scanlen in his Variety review: “She nails a tricky assignment in her big-screen debut, playing both an ethereal otherness and a yearning, immediate, only-too-recognizable adolescent want in the cancer-stricken Milla — as befits a character who has both accepted that she’s not long for this world, and resolved to make herself a little more worldly within it before her time’s up.”

The film is produced by Alex White and executive produced by Jan Chapman (“The Piano”) and received principal production investment from Screen Australia in association with Create NSW with support of Jan Chapman Films, WeirAnderson.com, Whitefalk Films and Spectrum Films.

Arianna Bocco of IFC Films said, “As IFC Films approaches its 20th anniversary, we are ever more committed to showcasing bold new filmmakers, and we’re thrilled to be collaborating on this impressive and affecting debut with the talented Shannon Murphy at the helm.”

The deal for the film was negotiated by Bocco with Hengameh Panahi of Celluloid Dreams on behalf of the producers.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Babyteeth Eliza Scanlen

    Eliza Scanlen Drama 'Babyteeth' Lands at IFC for North America (EXCLUSIVE)

    IFC Films has acquired North American rights to the drama “Babyteeth,” starring Eliza Scanlen, Essie Davis, Ben Mendelsohn, and Toby Wallace, Variety has learned exclusively. The film had its world premiere in competition at the 2019 Venice International Film Festival, where Wallace won the Marcello Mastroianni award for best new young performer. It will be [...]

  • Neil Patrick Harris arrives at night

    'Matrix 4': Neil Patrick Harris Lands Role in Latest Installment (EXCLUSIVE)

    Neil Patrick Harris is the latest addition to the ensemble cast for the upcoming fourth installment of the “Matrix” franchise. He joins Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, who will be reprising their roles in the film, as well as Yahya Abdul-Mateen, who was tapped as one of the leads last week. Plot details are currently [...]

  • Amanda Seyfried attends a special screening

    Amanda Seyfried Joins Gary Oldman in David Fincher's 'Mank'

    Amanda Seyfried is set to join Netflix’s “Mank,” David Fincher’s latest biopic revolving around “Citizen Kane” screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, with Gary Oldman tapped to play the titular role. Lily Collins, Charles Dance, Tuppence Middleton, Arliss Howard, Ferdinand Kingsley, Jamie McShane, Joseph Cross, Sam Troughton, Toby Leonard Moore, Tom Burke, and Tom Pelphrey will also appear [...]

  • Cuba Gooding Jr

    Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused of Groping 14 Women at Bars and Clubs

    Prosecutors on Tuesday accused Cuba Gooding, Jr., of a long-standing pattern of approaching unfamiliar women in bars and kissing, pinching, biting or groping them. Gooding appeared in court in Manhattan for an arraignment on four misdemeanor counts of forcible touching and third degree sexual abuse. He pleaded not guilty, and is due back in court [...]

  • Nicole Kidman stars as ‘Gretchen Carlson’

    Nicole Kidman's Gretchen Carlson Drops a 'Bombshell' in First Full Trailer for Fox News Drama

    The first full-length trailer for Jay Roach’s “Bombshell,” which chronicles the real-life allegations of sexual harassment against Roger Ailes that rocked Fox News, has arrived. “You have to adopt the mentality of an Irish street cop,” a fast-paced Kate McKinnon tells Margot Robbie, who plays composite character Kayla Pospisil, in the trailer. “The world is [...]

  • Kevin Feige Marvel Studios Variety Cover

    Kevin Feige Named Chief Creative Officer of Marvel

    Kevin Feige’s universe continues to grow. The mastermind of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been named Chief Creative Officer, Marvel in addition to being president of Marvel Studios, Variety has learned. He will now be responsible for the overall creative direction of Marvel’s storytelling across mediums, including publishing, film, TV, and animation. Marvel Television and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad