Axel Kuschevatzky, Phin Glynn, Cindy Teperman Launch Infinity Hill (EXCLUSIVE)

Infinity Hill
LOS ANGELES  — Longtime Telefonica and Viacom exec Axel Kuschevatzky, one of the Spanish-speaking world’s highest-profile film executives, is teaming with “Waiting for Anya” producer Phin Glynn and Cindy Teperman (“Animal”) to launch L.A, London and Buenos Aires-based Infinity Hill.

A development-production-financing entity, Infinity Hill has unveiled a first film slate, with some some of the titles on offer at the American Film Market.

First up is “The Doorman,” starring Ruby Rose (Warner Bros.’ “Batwoman”) and Jean Reno (“Leon”). A Lionsgate U.S. pick up which has sold strongly in international, handled by DDI, off a Berlin European Film Market bow, it is directed by Japan’s Ryûhei Kitamura (“Versus,” “Midnight Meat Train”). “The Doorman” is produced by Glynn, alongside DDI’s Jason Moring, Immediate Film’s Michael Phillips and Smash Media’s Harry Winer.

Underscoring the film world’s new demands and consumer habits, first slate projects balance English-language projects – adaptations of Graham Greene (“The Captain and the Enemy”) and Lawrence Osborne (“Hunters in the Dark”) – as well as the Spanish-language pics such as “La Cúpula de las Fieras” written and to be directed by Hatem Kraiche (“Orbit 9”), which will be produced alongside Frida Torresblanco (“Pan‘s Labyrinth,” “Disobedience”) at Braven Films.

The new company also plans a documentary, directed by Martín Sastre, chronicling singer-actor Natalia Oreiro‘s Russian concert tour.

“We’ll work on English-language features but also local language offerings, not only in Spanish,” said Kuschevtazky.  “We do admire other people’s talent, regardless of language.”

Infinity Hill will be based out of London, as well as L.A. – where studio and streaming platform decisions are still taken on big feature film titles – and Buenos Aires, headed by Teperman.

Select Argentine movies, often co-produced by Kuschevatzky, such as the Academy Award-winning “The Secret in Their Eyes,” have combined prizes and substantial box office outside Argentina.

Kuschevatzky powered up Telefonica-owned Argentine network Telefe’s investment in Argentine movies, backing milestone movies such as Academy Award.nominated “Wild Tales,” Cannes Critics’ Week film winner “Paulina,” Golden Globe nominee “Neruda” and “The Clan,” best director at the Venice Film Festival).

Glynn has produced seven features in the last three years including “Mad to be Normal” (starring David Tennant and Elisabeth Moss). Michael Morpurgo adaptation “Waiting for Anya” stars “Stranger Things’” Noah Schnapp and Anjelica Huston.

Teperman has produced 15-plus features in Argentina, Spain and the U.S, including, of recent titles, “El Amor Menos Pensado,” starring Ricardo Darin and Mercedes Moran. Among other high profile local films, “Animal” was directed by Academy-award winner Armando Bo.

