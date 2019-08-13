Awkwafina to Star in ‘The Last Adventure of Constance Verity’

Awkwafina will star in the fantasy-adventure feature film “The Last Adventure of Constance Verity” for Legendary.

The production company has acquired the feature film rights to adapt the eponymous series written by A. Lee Martinez. John Raffo has written the script.

Jon Shestack, who brought the project to Raffo and attached Awkwafina, is producing. Jon Silk will oversee alongside Jay Ashenfelter for Legendary Entertainment.

The series follows Constance Verity who, for mysterious reasons, was thrust into a battle with the supernatural from the moment she was born, and has been saving the world from disaster ever since. She’s exhausted and wants to sample what she has missed out on: a boyfriend, a normal job, best friends. But it’s not easy to walk away from a life of adventure when in fact you are the chosen one.

Saga Press published “The Last Adventure of Constance Verity” in 2016 and a sequel in 2018. Martinez is currently writing the third book in the series. Martinez is represented by Joe Veltre of Gersh Agency and Sally Harding of CookeMcDermid Literary Management.

Awkwafina is also starring in Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell” after she broke out last year in “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Ocean’s Eight.” Additionally, she’s attached to the Marvel feature “Shang-Chi”; “Jumanji: the Next Level,” “The Prom,” to be directed by Ryan Murphy and starring Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman; and “The Little Mermaid” remake for Disney. She is represented by UTA, Artists First and attorney Isaac Dunham of Schreck Rose.

Raffo’s credits include writing “The Relic” and “Dragon: the Bruce Lee Story” along with the Black List script “Renko Vega and the Jennifer Nine.” He is repped by APA and attorney Tanya Mallean.

Shestack’s credits include “Air Force One,” “The Last Seduction,” “Ghosts of Girlfriends Past” and “Before I Fall.” He’s currently developing “Old Man’s War” as an original film at Netflix.