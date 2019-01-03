Awkwafina Joins Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart in ‘Jumanji’ Sequel

Awkwafina, who had a breakout year with scene-stealing work in “Ocean’s 8” and “Crazy Rich Asians,” is in talks to join the “Jumanji” sequel, sources confirmed to Variety.

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan are all expected to return, with Jake Kasdan coming back as director.

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” was a smash hit, bringing in $962 million worldwide. It followed a group of four teens transported into the world of Jumanji, which is now featured as a video game instead of a board game — what the book and original 1995 movie focused on.

Kasdan, Scott Rosenberg, and Jeff Pinkner penned the script. Matt Tolmach is producing the pic along with Johnson’s Seven Bucks banner and Kasdan.

“Ocean’s 8” grossed more then $140 million and “Crazy Rich Asians” made $174 million at the domestic box office.

The rapper-turned-actress can be seen next in two Sundance pics, “The Farewell” and “Paradise Hills.” She is also prepping an autobiographical TV series called “Awkwafina” for Comedy Central.

Awkwafina is repped by UTA, Artists First, and attorney Isaac Dunham of Schreck Rose. The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news.