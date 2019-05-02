×
'Avengers: Endgame' Passes $500 Million in China, Becomes Top Foreign Title of All Time

By

's Most Recent Stories

Avengers: Endgame
CREDIT: Courtesy of Marvel/Disney

Avengers: Endgame” broke the half-billion-dollar barrier in China on Thursday, becoming the most successful foreign film ever in the country after just over a week in theaters and easily eclipsing the previous titleholder, “The Fate of the Furious.”

Released on April 24, “Endgame” is already the sixth-highest-grossing movie in Chinese film history, thanks to a monster haul of RMB3.39 billion ($503 million) as of late Thursday afternoon, local time. Its market share has not dropped lower than 85% on any given day. Indeed, for five days – more than half its run so far – that figure sat above 95%. By comparison, Universal’s “The Fate of the Furious” made RMB2.67 billion ($393 million) over the course of its 2017 run in China, never climbing above 93% market share, even on its opening day.

“Endgame” has already broken 22 Chinese box-office records, local reports said. These include for most pre-sales (RMB620 million, or $92 million), most midnight screening sales (RMB189 million, or $28 million), highest single-day ticket sales (RMB550 million, or $82 million), the highest single-week box office (RMB2.6 billion, or $386 million), and the fastest film to cross the RMB2 billion threshold.

