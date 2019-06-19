Disney Re-Releasing ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in Effort to Beat ‘Avatar’ Box Office Record

If “Avengers: Endgame” doesn’t beat “Avatar’s” all-time box office record, it won’t be for lack of trying.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told numerous publications that “Avengers: Endgame” will be re-released in theaters with extended footage that didn’t make it into the initial film, which already clocks in at a butt-numbing three hours and one minute. Disney, which owns Marvel, did not respond to Variety’s request for comment.

The second run of the movie will not be available in the Imax format, a spokesperson for the company told Variety.

“Not an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theaters with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie,” Feige told ScreenRant. “If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises. Which will be next weekend.”

Its return to the big-screen is likely a bid for the juggernaut to take down James Cameron’s “Avatar” as the biggest film of all time. “Avatar” has remained the highest-grossing movie ever for nearly a decade with $2.78 billion in global ticket sales. “Avengers: Endgame,” after two months in theaters,” has collected $2.74 million worldwide to date. “Avengers: Endgame” emerged as a serious challenger to “Avatar’s” record when it came out of the gate sprinting, crossing the $2 billion in just 11 days. Since its box office performance was so front-loaded, receipts have expectedly slowed for the blockbuster. It now needs roughly $44 million to surpass that benchmark.

The appetite for an “Avengers: Endgame” re-release this soon after its debut is unclear, especially since the film is still in most theaters. But then, it’s unwise to underestimate the power of comic-book enthusiasts. After all, few expected that “Avengers: Endgame” would reach $357 million in North America and $1.2 billion worldwide during its opening weekend. The prospect that Marvel might unveil deleted scenes and post-credit footage, features typically reserved for DVD releases, could be enough to already draw fans back to their local movie theater. “Avengers: Endgame” could also get a bump in ticket sales from “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” which hits multiplexes in July.

Marvel devotees have been vocal on social media, utilizing a #WhateverItTakes hashtag to rally support behind “Avengers: Endgame’s” ultimate box office domination. “Avengers: Endgame,” a culmination to the current phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, features a clad of heroes including Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd).