‘Avengers: Endgame’ Outsells ‘Infinity War’ in Fandango Presales

Dave McNary

Fandango has announced that Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” has sold five times as many tickets as “Avengers: Infinity War” in its first week of sales.

The online ticket seller reported Wednesday that “thousands” of showtimes are already sold out and that its exhibition partners are continually posting new showtimes — some as early as 4 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on April 26 and adding new screens to meet the fan demand. It also said that on  Monday and Tuesday of this week, “Avengers: Endgame” was the top daily ticket-seller on Fandango, even though the film doesn’t open for another 16 days.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see a record amount of fans reporting sick to work or taking the day off on Friday, April 26 because they’ll be attending opening day screenings of ‘Avengers: Endgame,’” said Fandango managing editor Erik Davis.

Atom Tickets reported Tuesday that “Avengers: Endgame” sold nearly twice as many tickets in its first week of pre-sales than the next four record holders combined, which includes “Aquaman,” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Captain Marvel.”

AMC Theatres and Alamo Drafthouse’s websites were unable to process orders for several hours on April 2.

“Avengers: Infinity War” set the North American record a year ago for top domestic opening with $257.7 million during April 27-29, topping the 2015 mark held by “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” by nearly $10 million.

“Avengers: Endgame” stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, and Josh Brolin. It’s a direct sequel to “Avengers: Infinity War.” Both were directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

