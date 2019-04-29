×
Box Office: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Debut Was Even Bigger Than Initially Reported

Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Everyone knows the opening for “Avengers: Endgame” was massive. But it turns out the super-team epic scored an even bigger debut than originally reported, bowing to an unprecedented $356 million in North America.

Though the final tally won’t be confirmed until midday, Disney said on Monday that ticket sales surpassed Sunday estimates of $350 million. “Endgame,” the culmination to the current phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, made history this weekend as it became the first film to surpass $1.2 billion globally in its opening weekend.

“Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team have continued to challenge notions of what is possible at the movie theatre both in terms of storytelling and at the box office,” Alan Horn, Disney Studio chairman, said in a statement. “Though ‘Endgame’ is far from an end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these first 22 films constitute a sprawling achievement, and this weekend’s monumental success is a testament to the world they’ve envisioned, the talent involved, and their collective passion, matched by the irrepressible enthusiasm of fans around the world.”

Marvel is now responsible for the top two biggest worldwide launches ever with “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” The 22 films that comprise the Marvel Cinematic Universe have made $19.9 billion to date.

Anthony and Joe Russo returned to direct “Endgame,” which pics up directly after the events of “Avengers: Infinity War.” That film ended with a marbled-faced baddie named Thanos eliminating half of life in the galaxy, leaving the surviving Avengers scrambling to save the universe. The comic-book juggernaut stars just about every masked hero in the galaxy, including Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Captain America (Chris Evans), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd).

More to come…

