×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How the Avengers Became Such a Marvel in China

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All

Avengers: Endgame” is on the fast track to becoming Hollywood’s most successful title ever in China, having already raked in RMB1 billion ($148 million) in just 45 hours – more than the Chinese earnings for “Wonder Woman” and “Once Upon a Deadpool” combined. It made as much in a single hour as the entire opening weekend in China of new U.S. animated release “Wonder Park.”

Since “Iron Man” debuted in the Middle Kingdom in 2008, the Marvel films have developed a huge, devoted fan base in China as no other foreign franchise has done. It has 5.79 million followers on its official Weibo account (China’s version of Twitter). The nearly two dozen installments released in China have amassed more than $2.23 billion (RMB15 billion), accounting for about 12% of the films’ global gross.

Industry watchers attribute the franchise’s success in part to timing. It began tapping into audiences just as multiplexes began proliferating across the country, as disposable income continued to grow, and as a cohort of young people exposed to the original Marvel comic books became eager consumers.

Related

Sky Shi, a freelance producer, noted that the Marvel films entered China at a time when there were fewer Hollywood films. The series bombarded its way into people’s hearts with numerous releases a year, creating a constant, cumulative brand presence over more than a decade. “I don’t think there’s another franchise that started so early and has had such a stable product quality and quantity,” Shi said.

By contrast, the “Star Wars” series has never gotten traction in the Middle Kingdom, since the earlier films were never released there and did not have a chance to build up a following.

Shi said also that the Marvel franchise has largely avoided the trap of overtly pandering to Chinese audiences by adding superfluous Chinese characters or elements, except for tiny roles for Chinese actors Fan Bingbing and Wang Xueqi in a special Chinese version of “Iron Man 3.” “People love Marvel precisely because it’s so different from local content,” said Shi.

Many fans are millennials born into one-child families at the height of China’s reform-and-opening-up period. They “spent their formative years reading Marvel comic books and admiring, even adulating Marvel superheroes” who suited their increasingly individualistic mindset, said a commentary on CGTN, China’s English-language state broadcaster. “Robert Downey Jr. acquired the status of a spiritual guru,” the commentary added, and “watching Marvel films, in throngs and in costumes of their admired characters, was like a ritual, a sort of coming-of-age party.”

Film critic Yu Yaqin said that the series has been boosted by its marketing, although there have been missteps, such as last year’s “Infinity War” premiere, which angered fans by featuring local singers with no connection to the film more prominently than the actual stars. “I think this is the franchise that has done the best marketing in China, which has made each release a trendy event,” Yu said. “Once it’s a trend, people are willing to chase after it whether they personally like it or not.”

“Endgame,” in particular, has also benefited from the lack of competitive Chinese content. Local production slates have been especially weak this year due to new tax regulations and a consequent lack of investor optimism in the entertainment industry.

China has rapidly built thousands of new movie theaters, but is now struggling to fill them with attractive content. “There are more and more theaters but fewer and fewer ticket sales, which makes the programming a total mess,” said former Wanda executive Jack Gao. “If the theaters don’t play these few hits, they’re dead.”

As one source joked: “Who would think that Marvel would benefit most from Chinese film regulations?”

The franchise’s incredible fan base has led Chinese movie theaters to schedule “Avengers: Endgame” screenings every 15 minutes around the clock, with 99% of all tickets sold in the entire country through Sunday projected to be for the Avengers.

“Endgame” has been highly rated across all Chinese user review platforms, including Maoyan, where more than 400,000 people gave it an aggregate score of 9.2 out of 10. “Watching this last film, I couldn’t help crying. It really feels like the end of an era!” one exclaimed in a common refrain, while another wrote: “A decade of Marvel — it represents my entire youth!”

Diehard devotees showed up at midnight screenings in costume. “I’m so excited my whole body is sweating!” said a Deadpool wannabe in full face-covering regalia.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

More Film

  • Martin Scorsese's 'Rolling Thunder' Bob Dylan

    Martin Scorsese's 'Rolling Thunder' Bob Dylan Doc Hits Netflix June 12 (EXCLUSIVE)

    You don’t need a weather man to know which way the wind blows, but Bob Dylan fans have been waiting for some kind of reliable forecast to know when “Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese” might be rolling in. Here’s that storm alert: Netflix will be releasing the documentary June 12. [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    Box Office: 'Avengers: Endgame' Racks Up Massive $169 Million Globally

    “Avengers: Endgame” is barreling toward a record-eviscerating weekend after opening to a mighty $169 million in its initial day of global release. That heroic haul includes a $107.5 million debut in China, an $8.4 million launch in South Korea, a $7 million bow in Australia and a $6 million day one in France. All in, [...]

  • Phyllida Lloyd’s ‘Herself’ Adds Cast, Cornerstone

    Phyllida Lloyd’s ‘Herself’ Adds Cast, Cornerstone Boards Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

    Cornerstone Films has boarded sales on “Herself,” the female-driven movie from “Mamma Mia!” and “The Iron Lady” helmer Phyllida Lloyd. Irish actor Clare Dunne, who starred in Lloyd’s all-female theater production of “Henry IV,” will play a single mother determined to build her own home with a free online plan, rebuilding her life in the [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    How the Avengers Became Such a Marvel in China

    “Avengers: Endgame” is on the fast track to becoming Hollywood’s most successful title ever in China, having already raked in RMB1 billion ($148 million) in just 45 hours – more than the Chinese earnings for “Wonder Woman” and “Once Upon a Deadpool” combined. It made as much in a single hour as the entire opening [...]

  • Todd Phillips

    Why 'Hangover' Director Todd Phillips Keeps Coming Back to His Favorite DP, Lawrence Sher

    “That’s my guy Larry,” says director Todd Phillips upon learning that Variety has selected his favorite DP, Lawrence Sher, as a billion-dollar cinematographer. The duo have worked together on a half dozen films, including all three installments of the “Hangover” franchise, “Due Date,” “War Dogs” and the upcoming “Joker,” with Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De [...]

  • Lawrence Sher Cinematographer

    Cinematographer Lawrence Sher Shoots Smash Comedies and Big Blockbusters Alike

    For cinematographer Lawrence Sher, the focus has always been on the director. That philosophy has carried Sher’s imagery to millions of filmgoers, including his latest work set to hit screens this year: “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” directed by Michael Dougherty, and “Joker,” directed by Todd Phillips, who has also collaborated with Sher on all [...]

  • Désirée Finnegan Named Screen Ireland Chief

    Warner Bros. Exec Désirée Finnegan Named Screen Ireland Chief

    Désirée Finnegan will be the new chief executive of Screen Ireland, replacing the outgoing James Hickey. Finnegan, who hails from Dublin, joins from Warner Bros. Pictures where she was SVP, theatrical marketing and publicity, and guided strategy for campaigns across the EMEA region. In a 15-year stint at the Hollywood studio she worked on campaigns [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad