×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Avengers: Endgame,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ Dominate MTV Movie & TV Award Nominations

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Avengers End Game of Thrones
CREDIT: Courtesy of Marvel/HBO

Two of this year’s biggest pop-culture entities, “Avengers: Endgame” and “Game of Thrones,” led the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations.

This year’s show will feature three new categories: reality royalty, most meme-able moment, and best real-life hero. And continuing the precedent set in the 2017 show, the awards will not separate nominees by gender.

Marvel’s box office behemoth “Avengers: Endgame” dominated on the film front with four nominations, including best movie. The Oscar-nominated documentary “RBG,” a touching non-fiction film about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, nabbed four nods: best movie, most meme-able moment, best fight, and real-life hero.

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” led the way for TV with four nominations. The final season of the fantasy epic was recognized for best show, best hero (Maisie Williams as Arya Stark), best performance (Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen), and best fight (Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers).

Related

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will be hosted by Zachary Levi, who was nominations for his starring role in “Shazam!” This year’s ceremony will air June 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Below is the full list of nominees:

Best Movie
“Avengers: Endgame”
“BlacKkKlansman”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”
“Us”

Best Show
“Big Mouth”
“Game of Thrones”
“Riverdale”
“Schitt’s Creek”
“The Haunting of Hill House”

Best Performance in a Movie
Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) – “The Hate U Give”
Lady Gaga (Ally) – “A Star is Born”
Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – “Us”
Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) – “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – “Bird Box”

Best Performance in a Show
Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – “Game of Thrones”
Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) – “Jane the Virgin”
Jason Mitchell (Brandon) – “The Chi”
Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) – “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”

Best Hero
Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) – “Captain Marvel”
John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) – “BlacKkKlansman”
Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) – “Game of Thrones”
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – “Avengers: Endgame”
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – “Shazam!”

Best Villain
Jodie Comer (Villanelle) – “Killing Eve”
Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) – “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Josh Brolin (Thanos) – “Avengers: Endgame”
Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – “Us”
Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) – “You”

Best Kiss
Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) – “Riverdale”
Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) – “Aquaman”
Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) – “Sex Education”
Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”
Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) – “Venom”

Reality Royalty
“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”
“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”
“The Bachelor”
“The Challenge”
“Vanderpump Rules”

Best Comedic Performance
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – “Crazy Rich Asians”
Dan Levy (David Rose) – “Schitt’s Creek”
John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) – “Big Mouth”
Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) – “Little”
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – “Shazam!”

Breakthrough Performance
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – “Crazy Rich Asians”
Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) – “Five Feet Apart”
Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) – “Pose”
Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) – “Sex Education”
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

Best Fight
“Avengers: Endgame” – Captain America vs. Thanos
“Captain Marvel” – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva
“Game of Thrones” – Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers
RBG” – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality
“WWE Wrestlemania” – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

Best Real-Life Hero
Alex Honnold – “Free Solo”
Hannah Gadsby – “Nanette”
Roman Reigns – “WWE SmackDown”
Ruth Bader Ginsburg – “RBG”
Serena Williams – “Being Serena”

Most Frightened Performance
Alex Wolff (Peter) – “Hereditary”
Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) – “The Curse of La Llorona”
Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) – “Halloween”
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – “Bird Box”
Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) – “The Haunting of Hill House”

Best Documentary
“At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal”
“McQueen”
“Minding the Gap”
“RBG”
“Surviving R. Kelly”

Best Host
Gayle King – “CBS This Morning”
Nick Cannon – “Wild ‘n Out”
Nick Cannon – “The Masked Singer”
RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
Trevor Noah – “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

Most Meme-able Moment
“Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” – The Lilo Dance
“Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” – Ray J’s Hat
“RBG” – The Notorious RBG
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” – Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail
“The Bachelor” – Colton Underwood jumps the fence

Marvel

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Marvel Studios' AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR..Hulk (Mark

    'Avengers: Infinity War' Cast Weighs in on the Worst Marvel Costumes

  • avengers infinity war

    Why Wakanda Forever Is Bigger Than 'Black Panther'

More Film

  • SINJAR KaBoGa Catalonia Cinema

    A New Generation of Women Filmmakers on the Rise in Catalonia

    Laureled abroad and lauded at home, a young generation of women Catalan filmmakers started breaking through two years ago, led by Carla Simon’s 2017 Berlin first-feature winner “Summer 93.” Since then a bevy of female directors have emerged, making intimate character-driven dramas rich in observational psychological detail, some drawn from personal experience. The ranks of [...]

  • 'Litigante' Review: A Convincing Portrait of

    Cannes Film Review: 'Litigante'

    Colombian writer-director Franco Lolli wrongfoots us a little with the title of his sophomore feature “Litigante”: Unsuspecting audiences may go in expecting a courtroom drama, not least given that its protagonist is an embattled public-sector lawyer. As it turns out, for fortyish single mother Silvia — played with utterly credible, bone-deep weariness by the superb [...]

  • Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in

    Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

    Movie technology company Motion is launching Thursday in Cannes that seeks to connect movie producers and sales agents directly with their audience through a cutting-edge digital distribution model. Motion, which brings together executives from Cinemarket, White Rabbit and LeapDAO, is in Cannes to demonstrate to industry players how it can combine an Ethereum blockchain-enabled method [...]

  • President Laís Bodanzky Pips Sao Paulo

    President Laís Bodanzky Reflects on First Three Years of São Paulo Film Commission

    Since its launch in May 2016, the São Paulo Film Commission (Spcine) has assisted on over 2,700 productions: Features, shorts, TV and TV commercials. Those numbers put the metropolis alongside Mexico City as one of Latin America’s most utilized shooting destinations. It currently hosts more than 1,000 productions per year. In industry terms the city [...]

  • Steven Paul Buys Atlas Comics, Sets

    Steven Paul Buys Atlas Comics Library, Sets Paramount Production Deal

    Steven Paul’s SP Media Group is acquiring a majority stake in the Atlas Comics library and has signed a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures to develop, finance, produce and distribute superhero and other films based on the comic books. SP Media has also signed up screenwriter Akiva Goldsman (“Batman Forever”) and his Weed Road Pictures [...]

  • Noomi Rapace to Play Mossad Agent

    Noomi Rapace to Play Mossad Agent in Vicky Jewson's Action Drama 'Sylvia' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Noomi Rapace will star as Mossad’s most famous female agent in “Sylvia,” an action movie from Vicky Jewson, who developed the project with WestEnd Films under the company’s female-skewed WeLove banner. London-based WestEnd will handle sales and will be talking to buyers at Cannes. The project reunites “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” star Rapace, [...]

  • Filmmaker Kantemir Balagov Talks About His

    Filmmaker Kantemir Balagov Talks About His Cannes Un Certain Regard Drama 'Beanpole'

    Kantemir Balagov comes from Kabardino-Balkaria, a region in the Russian Caucasus that is very poor and has a high level of youth unemployment. Balagov studied under Russian director Alexander Sokurov for three years, and made his debut feature with “Closeness,” which was in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard in 2017, and won the Fipresci prize. “Beanpole,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad