‘Avengers: Endgame,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ Dominate MTV Movie & TV Award Nominations

Two of this year’s biggest pop-culture entities, “Avengers: Endgame” and “Game of Thrones,” led the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations.

This year’s show will feature three new categories: reality royalty, most meme-able moment, and best real-life hero. And continuing the precedent set in the 2017 show, the awards will not separate nominees by gender.

Marvel’s box office behemoth “Avengers: Endgame” dominated on the film front with four nominations, including best movie. The Oscar-nominated documentary “RBG,” a touching non-fiction film about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, nabbed four nods: best movie, most meme-able moment, best fight, and real-life hero.

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” led the way for TV with four nominations. The final season of the fantasy epic was recognized for best show, best hero (Maisie Williams as Arya Stark), best performance (Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen), and best fight (Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers).

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will be hosted by Zachary Levi, who was nominations for his starring role in “Shazam!” This year’s ceremony will air June 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Below is the full list of nominees:

Best Movie

“Avengers: Endgame”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

“Us”

Best Show

“Big Mouth”

“Game of Thrones”

“Riverdale”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“The Haunting of Hill House”

Best Performance in a Movie

Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) – “The Hate U Give”

Lady Gaga (Ally) – “A Star is Born”

Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – “Us”

Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) – “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – “Bird Box”

Best Performance in a Show

Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – “Game of Thrones”

Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) – “Jane the Virgin”

Jason Mitchell (Brandon) – “The Chi”

Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) – “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”

Best Hero

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) – “Captain Marvel”

John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) – “BlacKkKlansman”

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) – “Game of Thrones”

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – “Avengers: Endgame”

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – “Shazam!”

Best Villain

Jodie Comer (Villanelle) – “Killing Eve”

Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Josh Brolin (Thanos) – “Avengers: Endgame”

Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – “Us”

Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) – “You”

Best Kiss

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) – “Riverdale”

Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) – “Aquaman”

Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) – “Sex Education”

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) – “Venom”

Reality Royalty

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

“The Bachelor”

“The Challenge”

“Vanderpump Rules”

Best Comedic Performance

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – “Crazy Rich Asians”

Dan Levy (David Rose) – “Schitt’s Creek”

John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) – “Big Mouth”

Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) – “Little”

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – “Shazam!”

Breakthrough Performance

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – “Crazy Rich Asians”

Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) – “Five Feet Apart”

Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) – “Pose”

Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) – “Sex Education”

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

Best Fight

“Avengers: Endgame” – Captain America vs. Thanos

“Captain Marvel” – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva

“Game of Thrones” – Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers

“RBG” – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality

“WWE Wrestlemania” – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

Best Real-Life Hero

Alex Honnold – “Free Solo”

Hannah Gadsby – “Nanette”

Roman Reigns – “WWE SmackDown”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg – “RBG”

Serena Williams – “Being Serena”

Most Frightened Performance

Alex Wolff (Peter) – “Hereditary”

Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) – “The Curse of La Llorona”

Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) – “Halloween”

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – “Bird Box”

Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) – “The Haunting of Hill House”

Best Documentary

“At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal”

“McQueen”

“Minding the Gap”

“RBG”

“Surviving R. Kelly”

Best Host

Gayle King – “CBS This Morning”

Nick Cannon – “Wild ‘n Out”

Nick Cannon – “The Masked Singer”

RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Trevor Noah – “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

Most Meme-able Moment

“Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” – The Lilo Dance

“Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” – Ray J’s Hat

“RBG” – The Notorious RBG

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” – Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail

“The Bachelor” – Colton Underwood jumps the fence