×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Avengers: Endgame,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ and the Power of Goodbyes

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All

Goodbyes can be painful. But, on the big and small screen alike, they can also be enormously profitable and cathartic.

The cultural dominance of “Avengers: Endgame,” the conclusion of a 22 or, depending on who is counting, 23 film* saga, and the eighth and last season of “Game of Thrones” demonstrate that audiences are hungry for a sense of finality in their popular entertainment. At a time when many television shows keep cranking out new seasons after the audience has moved on (we’re looking at you “Homeland”) and movie franchises are loath to wrap things up even after they’ve exhausted all narrative possibilities (please, please, please put an end to “Pirates of the Caribbean”), there’s something to be said for completing a story arc. People are tuning into “Game of Thrones” or buying tickets to “Avengers: Endgame” in part because they want to see beloved characters ride off into the sunset or succumb to a white walker invasion. Years ago, “Breaking Bad” generated a new level of enthusiasm during its final season as it barreled towards its bloody climax. Audiences didn’t want to stay tuned forever, they craved a conclusion.

Related

In a recent Variety cover story, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said he was determined to not have characters such as Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Chris Evans’ Captain America continue to grace screens indefinitely. “We always wanted there to be a definitive ending,” he said. “There’s an amazing line that Downey says in the film: ‘Part of the journey is the end.’ That’s what ‘Endgame’ is.”

He noted that as a movie-loving kid, he loved “Return of the Jedi” and its final scene of a rebel victory in the Ewok village. “It was so important to have that scene in the Star Wars film saga,” he noted. “Having those three Jedi ghosts all show up in the same frame, it was like saying goodbye. It was an amazing moment even as I felt my 10-year old heart breaking.” Based on the record-shattering grosses for “Endgame” and media reports of teary fanboys and fangirls emerging red-eyed from packed screenings, people are having a similar reaction to the new “Avengers” movie.

Of course, this being Hollywood, the companies behind the two franchises aren’t retiring these particular pieces of intellectual property. HBO is hard at work on a “Game of Thrones” prequel and has hinted that it sees other opportunities to delve ever deeper into Westeros mythology. And even though certain characters may have saved the galaxy one final time, the Marvel Cinematic Universe won’t be going away. The company is entering a new narrative phase that will include venerable characters such as the Guardians of the Galaxy and Black Panther, as well as introduce new heroes with films such as “Shang-Chi” and “The Eternals.”

This is where things get risky. Star Wars started to lose steam after it generated several disappointing sequels and prequels, “The Hobbit’s” box office reception paled compared to that of “The Lord of the Rings,” and the Harry Potter spinoff “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” hasn’t been able to recapture the magic of the original. If the quality lags, audiences sense a cash grab.

In the case of Marvel, the company is wisely leaning into a larger industry-push for inclusion. “Captain Marvel” with its female protagonist and “Black Panther” and its meticulously constructed African kingdom were embraced by audiences hungry to see themselves represented on screen. In interviews, Feige and “Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo have suggested that Marvel will continue to feature more heroes of color, female central characters, and LGBTQ leads. “Shang-Chi,” for instance, will be the first of the company’s films to center on an Asian protagonist. Not only does it make Marvel a more modern and progressive studio, there’s a strong business reason behind this drive to be representative. After all “Avengers” movies play well all around the world — just look at the massive grosses “Endgame” logged in China.

“We want the movies to reflect the audience and we want every member of our global audience to see themselves reflected on the screen,” Feige said in a junket interview. “And that’s what we’ve been doing for a long time. And certainly, that’s what we’re focusing on going forward.”

In the short run, it will take some time until Marvel sees an opening weekend like the one they’re currently experiencing with “Endgame.” A $350 million domestic debut is a commercial crescendo, not a jumping off point for new film franchises. The next generation of heroes will have to build up the same kind of hold on fans’ affections that Iron Man did over the first decade of the MCU. That takes patience, but the payoff can be a global blockbuster that makes $1.2 billion globally in its opening weekend alone.

It’s worth it.

* “Avengers: Endgame” is technically the 22nd film in the Marvel-produced “Infinity Saga.” However, Feige considers the upcoming “Spider-Man: Far From Home” to be part of that larger narrative and argues it’s a 23-film series. 

RELATED:

More 'Game of Thrones'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Cersei season 8 Game of Thrones

    With 'Game of Thrones' Ending, What's Next for HBO?

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Kit Harington

    Kit Harington Plays 'Game of Thrones' Word Association

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

More Film

  • Avengers: Endgame

    'Avengers: Endgame': All the Box Office Records Broken in Debut Weekend

    Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” has set more than a dozen box office records in its first five days — many by wide margins. These are some of the records the superhero tentpole is destroying on its first weekend at the box office: Related 'Game of Thrones': The Best Battles, Ranked 'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast [...]

  • Composer Gabriel Yared to Receive Max

    Composer Gabriel Yared to Receive Max Steiner Award at Vienna Gala

    The city of Vienna will honor composer Gabriel Yared with the Max Steiner Film Music Achievement Award as part of their Hollywood in Vienna gala Oct. 19, organizers of the annual  event announced Sunday. The night before receiving the award, the Oscar- and Grammy-winning Yared is slated to perform selections from his music on piano [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    'Avengers: Endgame,' 'Game of Thrones' and the Power of Goodbyes

    Goodbyes can be painful. But, on the big and small screen alike, they can also be enormously profitable and cathartic. The cultural dominance of “Avengers: Endgame,” the conclusion of a 22 or, depending on who is counting, 23 film* saga, and the eighth and last season of “Game of Thrones” demonstrate that audiences are hungry [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    'Avengers: Endgame' Obliterates Records With $1.2 Billion Global Debut

    It’s truly the Avengers’ world. The opening weekend of “Avengers: Endgame” demolished box office records with a stunning $350 million in North America and $1.2 billion worldwide. Disney-Marvel’s fourth and final Avengers superhero movie has captivated moviegoers, accounting for more than four of every five tickets sold domestically. “Avengers: Endgame” topped the year-old “Avengers: Infinity [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    'Avengers: Endgame' to Finish Weekend With $329 Million China Haul

    Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” is poised to complete its five-day opening weekend with a monstrous $329 million haul in China. Provisional figures from local tracking service China Box Office point to a cumulative of RMB2.21 billion, including previews. At a conversion rate of RMB6.72 to the US dollar, a total of $330 million seems near at [...]

  • Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Emma Roberts,

    'UglyDolls' Team Celebrates Film's Message: 'Being Unique Is What Makes You Special'

    A cappella group Pentatonix is all in for “UglyDolls’” message of embracing what makes one different. Scott Hoying, one of five group members, told Variety at the “Ugly Dolls” red carpet when asked why they were attracted to providing a song for the soundtrack, “We love animated films and the message of the film is [...]

  • Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer, Michael McKean,

    Spinal Tap Rocks, Rolls and Delights at Tribeca 35th Anniversary Screening

    Fans of the legendary British rock outfit Spinal Tap were given a rare treat Saturday night as the band’s core trio reunited for a rare acoustic performance following the Tribeca Film Festival’s 35th anniversary screening of the landmark documentary “This Is Spinal Tap.” David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel and Derek Smalls delivered a hit-packed set [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad