‘Avengers: Endgame’ First Reactions: ‘Most Emotional, Most Epic MCU Film’

The end is finally here.
“Avengers: Endgame” had its world premiere Monday night at the Los Angeles Convention Center and reactions on social media from fans, journalists and critics are already pouring in.
The reaction has so far been almost universally positive, with several commentors warning fans of the movie’s emotional elements.
Brandon Davis wrote that he “cried so hard” during the film, and called it the “perfect culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.”
Rotten Tomatoes editor-in-chief Joel Meares kept it simple: “Fans are going to go APES—.”
Fandango managing editor Erik Davis tweeted that the movie is a “true culmination of 22 films that not only concludes the story, but expands oupon it.”
Slash Film’s Peter Sciretta called the movie the “most emotional, most epic, MCU film” and “a tribute to ten years of this universe.”
Movie Trivia Shmoedown creator Kristian Harloff wrote the film is an “absolute emotional rollercoaster.”
The Wrap senior film reporter Beatric Verhoeven tweeted that she “cried a lot” and that “all the theorizing didn’t prepare you for this.”
Collider Video’s Dennis Tzeng called “Endgame” an “achievement in blockbuster filmmaking” and commended it for “keeping the stakes high throughout.”
“I was not prepared for the range of emotions that #Endgame put me through, from utter despair to pure elation,” wrote NYT’s Dave Itzkoff.
Variety’s Matt Donnelly praised the film’s “incredible ingenuity and commitment.”
Variety’s Ramin Setoodeh tweeted that “there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.”
This post will be updated as more reactions roll in
