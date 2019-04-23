‘Avengers: Endgame’ First Reactions: ‘Most Emotional, Most Epic MCU Film’

The end is finally here.

“Avengers: Endgame” had its world premiere Monday night at the Los Angeles Convention Center and reactions on social media from fans, journalists and critics are already pouring in.

The reaction has so far been almost universally positive, with several commentors warning fans of the movie’s emotional elements.

Brandon Davis wrote that he “cried so hard” during the film, and called it the “perfect culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

#AvengersEndgame is an astonishing, amazing film. I’ve never seen anything like it. This movie is everything I wanted to be and SO much more. Amazing. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 23, 2019

While watching #AvengersEndgame, I laughed so loud, I clapped with so much force, and I cried so hard. The movie exceeds every expectation and is the perfect culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 23, 2019

Rotten Tomatoes editor-in-chief Joel Meares kept it simple: “Fans are going to go APES—.”

Spoiler free #AvengersEndgame thoughts: Fans are going to go APESHIT. #AvengersEndgamePremiere — Joel Meares (@joelmeares) April 23, 2019

Fandango managing editor Erik Davis tweeted that the movie is a “true culmination of 22 films that not only concludes the story, but expands oupon it.”

#AvengersEndgame is a masterful epic – a true culmination of 22 films that not only concludes the story, but expands upon it. You’ll learn more about the other movies while this one unfolds. If Infinity War is the brawn, Endgame is the brains. And wow, what an ending! pic.twitter.com/94ttBUQKJ0 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 23, 2019

Slash Film’s Peter Sciretta called the movie the “most emotional, most epic, MCU film” and “a tribute to ten years of this universe.”

Imagine the best possible version of #AvengersEndgame and somehow the film still surpasses all expectations. I cried 5-6 times. It’s the most emotional, most epic, MCU film. A tribute to ten years of this universe and holy shit the great fan service in this movie. Soooo good. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) April 23, 2019

Movie Trivia Shmoedown creator Kristian Harloff wrote the film is an “absolute emotional rollercoaster.”

Man #AvengersEndgame kicked my ass. It was an epic conclusion to 11 years of films. It had laughs, incredible action and absolute emotional rollercoaster. It was the series finale for these cast of characters that I had been hoping for. Congrats to all for pulling off the feat. — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) April 23, 2019

The Wrap senior film reporter Beatric Verhoeven tweeted that she “cried a lot” and that “all the theorizing didn’t prepare you for this.”

So I just saw #AvengersEndgame, and you guys aren’t ready for shiiiiit. All the theorizing didn’t prepare you for this. I cried a lot, I flung my hands in the air and screamed out loud. It’s incredible. #EndgamePremiereLA #Avengers #Endgame — Beatrice Verhoeven (@bverhoev) April 23, 2019

Collider Video’s Dennis Tzeng called “Endgame” an “achievement in blockbuster filmmaking” and commended it for “keeping the stakes high throughout.”

#AvengersEndgame is filled with so much comic book awesomeness that you may not be ready! Great blend of action, emotion and humor while keeping the stakes high throughout. Truly an achievement in blockbuster filmmaking. — Dennis Tzeng (@ThinkHero) April 23, 2019

“I was not prepared for the range of emotions that #Endgame put me through, from utter despair to pure elation,” wrote NYT’s Dave Itzkoff.

I was not prepared for the range of emotions that #Endgame put me through, from utter despair to pure elation. I laughed, I cried, I wished Tony Stark was my dad. — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 23, 2019

Variety’s Matt Donnelly praised the film’s “incredible ingenuity and commitment.”

Incredible ingenuity and commitment. Marvel and Disney can and should be proud of this moment. #AvengersEndgame — Matt Donnelly (@MattDonnelly) April 23, 2019

Variety’s Ramin Setoodeh tweeted that “there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.”

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house as the credits rolled for #AvengersEndgame. — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) April 23, 2019

