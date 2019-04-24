×
‘Avengers: Endgame’ Reaps $83 Million in China by Early Afternoon of Opening Day

Avengers: Endgame
CREDIT: Courtesy of Mavel/Disney

Avengers: Endgame” is already breaking records in China, raking in $83 million (RMB558 million) as of 2 p.m. on opening day Wednesday – two days ahead of the U.S. – and putting itself firmly on track to become the biggest Hollywood title ever in the Middle Kingdom.

The Marvel finale has already set a new all-time record for ticket pre-sales, selling more than $110 million ahead of its Tuesday night midnight opening to beat the previous record-holder, Chinese title “Monster Hunt 2,” which sold $59.6 million.

The Maoyan online ticketing platform estimates that “Endgame” will haul in a total of $521 million (RMB3.5 billion) over the course of its run. That would make it the top-performing foreign film ever and the fourth-highest-grossing film of all time in China, behind homegrown nationalistic epics “Wolf Warrior II” (RMB5.68 billion), “The Wandering Earth” (RMB4.66 billion), and “Operation Red Sea” (RMB3.65 billion).

The top-performing foreign film has so far been 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious,” with $393 million (RMB2.67 billion) haul. Films in China are typically given a four week screening window, but extremely high-performing titles may be given an extension by the authorities.

“Endgame” is the sequel to last year’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” and the final chapter in the 22 film-long saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which began with 2008’s “Iron Man.” “Infinity War” made the biggest debut in China of all time with a $191 million three-day opening weekend. It went on to earn a total of $360 million (RMB2.39 billion) at the Chinese box office, making it the 11th-highest-grossing title of all time in the Middle Kingdom.

But “Endgame” appears as if it will smash its predecessor’s performance by a long way, though it will benefit from a five-day opening frame in China instead of just three days. The film has so far accounted for nearly every single movie ticket sold on Wednesday nationwide, taking up 99.2% of ticket sales and accounting for 83% of screenings across the country.

