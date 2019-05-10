×
‘Avengers: Endgame’ Sails Past ‘Titanic’ at Domestic Box Office

Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” officially sailed past James Cameron’s “Titanic” to become the fifth-highest domestic box office grosser in history.

“Endgame” performed the feat on Thursday, its 14th day of release. With $660.4 million, the superhero saga trails only four titles on the all-time domestic chart: “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” at $936 million, Cameron’s “Avatar” at $760 million, “Black Panther” at $700 million and “Avengers: Infinity War” at $679 million. “Titanic” totaled $659 million domestically, winning the box office title for a record 15 consecutive weekends starting in December 1997.

Cameron congratulated “Endgame” on the achievement earlier this week.

Avengers: Endgame,” which took in $147 million domestically in its sophomore frame, could generate another $60 million to $80 million in North America this weekend while facing competition from the launch of “Pokémon Detective Pikachu.” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” has the record for top third weekend, with $90 million domestically, followed by “Avatar” at $68 million and “Black Panther” at $66 million.

“Avengers: Endgame” is already the second-biggest worldwide movie of all time, with $2.33 billion in ticket sales, behind only “Avatar” at $2.79 billion. China is the top international market with $592 million.

Disney noted Friday that it has crossed $3 billion so far this year at the international box office and $4 billion worldwide. The studio’s other major 2019 release has been Brie Larson’s “Captain Marvel,” which topped $1.1 billion worldwide.

Disney, which closed its purchase of Fox’s entertainment assets in March, also said that with the inclusion of Fox’s 2019 grosses to date, its year-to-date cume rises to $3.77 billion at the international box office and $5.23 billion at the global box office.

