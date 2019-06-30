‘Avengers: Endgame’ Inches Toward ‘Avatar’ Box Office Record With Re-Release

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are still doing whatever it takes to beat “Avatar’s” all-time box office record. Disney’s re-release of “Avengers: Endgame” brought in another $5.5 million in its 10th weekend in theaters, marking a 200% increase in ticket sales from its previous outing.

“Avengers: Endgame,” which originally opened April 26, has generated $2.76 billion worldwide, putting it about $26 million behind “Avatar.” James Cameron’s sci-fi epic has remained the highest-grossing movie ever for almost 10 years with $2.78 billion in global box office receipts.

Disney, ever determined to knock “Avatar” off that perch, brought “Avengers: Endgame” back to multiplexes before it even left, enticing audiences with additional content and deleted scenes that didn’t make it into the initial three-hour movie. The special screenings, dubbed a Bring Back event, also included a video introduction from director Anthony Russo and a preview of “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” which hits theaters on Tuesday.

“Avengers: Endgame” wasn’t expected to pass “Avatar’s” benchmark from this weekend alone (before the re-release it was pacing behind by $44 million). It’s also safe to assume Disney still has a few tricks up its sleeve to get the film to ultimate box office glory. It’s still a testament to Marvel that the juggernaut returned to the top 10 on domestic box office charts, placing seventh for the weekend after almost two months of release. It has now earned $841 million in North America and $1.92 billion internationally.

“Avengers: Endgame,” a culmination to the current phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, spotlights a cornucopia of heroes including Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd).