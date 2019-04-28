‘Avengers: Endgame’: All the Box Office Records Broken in Debut Weekend

Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” has set more than a dozen box office records in its first five days — many by wide margins.

These are some of the records the superhero tentpole is destroying on its first weekend at the box office:

Biggest Worldwide Opening: “Avengers: Endgame” grossed $1.2 billion worldwide. The previous record holder was “Avengers: Infinity War” with $640 million on the same weekend last year.

"Avengers: Endgame" needed only five days to hit the milestone. "Avengers: Infinity War" was the previous record-holder, reaching it in 11 days.

The film's estimated domestic debut of $350 million was $93 million higher than "Avengers: Infinity War" and $102 million above "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," the previous two record-holders.

"Avengers: Endgame" set North American records for Friday ($156.7 million, including a record $60 million in previews), Saturday ($109 million) and Sunday (an estimated $84.3 million).

China's five-day launch hit $330.5 million, the highest local or Western film debut of all time. Its opening day of $107.8 million (including midnight shows) was the biggest of all-time.

The $859 million total for outside North America smashed the previous record held by "Fate of the Furious" with $443 million.

Those include Australia, China, Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Spain and UK/Ireland. It also set the highest single-day grosses in 29 markets, including Australia, China, Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Spain, UK/Ireland.

"Avengers: Endgame" led the overall North American box office to its first $400 million weekend, obliterating the record of $314 million set a year ago when "Avengers: Infinity War" opened.

The fourth Avengers movie has the title for top market share for an opening weekend among films that opened at more than $150 million with 87% of the total box office. That distinction had been held by "Avengers: Age of Ultron" with 82% of the total market when it opened with $233 million in 2015.

"Avengers: Endgame" broke the Imax worldwide opening record with $91.5 million, 92% above previous record-holder "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

An estimated $540 million in wordwide ticket sales was generated by the 3D format. "Avengers: Infinity War" had been the prior record holder at $366 million.

"Avengers: Endgame" opened at 4,662 theaters in North America, besting the 4,529 location count of "Despicable Me 3."

