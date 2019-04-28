×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Avengers: Endgame’: All the Box Office Records Broken in Debut Weekend

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” has set more than a dozen box office records in its first five days — many by wide margins.

These are some of the records the superhero tentpole is destroying on its first weekend at the box office:

  • Biggest Worldwide Opening:Avengers: Endgame” grossed $1.2 billion worldwide. The previous record holder was “Avengers: Infinity War” with $640 million on the same weekend last year.
  • Fastest to Reach $1 Billion Worldwide: “Avengers: Endgame” needed only five days to hit the milestone. “Avengers: Infinity War” was the previous record-holder, reaching it in 11 days.
  • Top North American Opening: The film’s estimated domestic debut of $350 million was $93 million higher than “Avengers: Infinity War” and $102 million above “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” the previous two record-holders.
  • Top Daily Totals: “Avengers: Endgame” set North American records for Friday ($156.7 million, including a record $60 million in previews), Saturday ($109 million) and Sunday (an estimated $84.3 million).
  • Top China Opening: China’s five-day launch hit $330.5 million, the highest local or Western film debut of all time. Its opening day of $107.8 million (including midnight shows) was the biggest of all-time.
  • Biggest International Debut: The $859 million total for outside North America smashed the previous record held by “Fate of the Furious” with $443 million.
  • Highest Opening Weekend in 44 Markets: Those include Australia, China, Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Spain and UK/Ireland. It also set the highest single-day grosses in 29 markets, including Australia, China, Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Spain, UK/Ireland.
  • Biggest Domestic Weekend Total: “Avengers: Endgame” led the overall North American box office to its first $400 million weekend, obliterating the record of $314 million set a year ago when “Avengers: Infinity War” opened.
  • Top Market Share: The fourth Avengers movie has the title for top market share for an opening weekend among films that opened at more than $150 million with 87% of the total box office. That distinction had been held by “Avengers: Age of Ultron” with 82% of the total market when it opened with $233 million in 2015.
  • Imax Record: “Avengers: Endgame” broke the Imax worldwide opening record with $91.5 million, 92% above previous record-holder “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”
  • Biggest 3D Sale: An estimated $540 million in wordwide ticket sales was generated by the 3D format. “Avengers: Infinity War” had been the prior record holder at $366 million.
  • Widest North American Release: “Avengers: Endgame” opened at 4,662 theaters in North America, besting the 4,529 location count of “Despicable Me 3.”

RELATED:

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

More Film

  • Avengers: Endgame

    'Avengers: Endgame': All the Box Office Records Broken in Debut Weekend

    Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” has set more than a dozen box office records in its first five days — many by wide margins. These are some of the records the superhero tentpole is destroying on its first weekend at the box office: Biggest Worldwide Opening: “Avengers: Endgame” grossed $1.2 billion worldwide. The previous record holder was [...]

  • Composer Gabriel Yared to Receive Max

    Composer Gabriel Yared to Receive Max Steiner Award at Vienna Gala

    The city of Vienna will honor composer Gabriel Yared with the Max Steiner Film Music Achievement Award as part of their Hollywood in Vienna gala Oct. 19, organizers of the annual  event announced Sunday. The night before receiving the award, the Oscar- and Grammy-winning Yared is slated to perform selections from his music on piano [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    'Avengers: Endgame,' 'Game of Thrones' and the Power of Goodbyes

    Goodbyes can be painful. But, on the big and small screen alike, they can also be enormously profitable and cathartic. The cultural dominance of “Avengers: Endgame,” the conclusion of a 22 or, depending on who is counting, 23 film* saga, and the eighth and last season of “Game of Thrones” demonstrate that audiences are hungry [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    'Avengers: Endgame' Obliterates Records With $1.2 Billion Global Debut

    It’s truly the Avengers’ world. The opening weekend of “Avengers: Endgame” demolished box office records with a stunning $350 million in North America and $1.2 billion worldwide. Disney-Marvel’s fourth and final Avengers superhero movie has captivated moviegoers, accounting for more than four of every five tickets sold domestically. “Avengers: Endgame” topped the year-old “Avengers: Infinity [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    'Avengers: Endgame' to Finish Weekend With $329 Million China Haul

    Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” is poised to complete its five-day opening weekend with a monstrous $329 million haul in China. Provisional figures from local tracking service China Box Office point to a cumulative of RMB2.21 billion, including previews. At a conversion rate of RMB6.72 to the US dollar, a total of $330 million seems near at [...]

  • Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Emma Roberts,

    'UglyDolls' Team Celebrates Film's Message: 'Being Unique Is What Makes You Special'

    A cappella group Pentatonix is all in for “UglyDolls’” message of embracing what makes one different. Scott Hoying, one of five group members, told Variety at the “Ugly Dolls” red carpet when asked why they were attracted to providing a song for the soundtrack, “We love animated films and the message of the film is [...]

  • Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer, Michael McKean,

    Spinal Tap Rocks, Rolls and Delights at Tribeca 35th Anniversary Screening

    Fans of the legendary British rock outfit Spinal Tap were given a rare treat Saturday night as the band’s core trio reunited for a rare acoustic performance following the Tribeca Film Festival’s 35th anniversary screening of the landmark documentary “This Is Spinal Tap.” David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel and Derek Smalls delivered a hit-packed set [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad