Here Are All the Box Office Records ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Will Break This Weekend

“Avengers: Endgame” has become astronomical in its first three days, setting records in the U.S., China and a variety of overseas markets. These are some of the records the superhero tentpole is destroying on its first weekend at the box office.

“Avengers: Endgame” set the record on April 24 for the biggest opening day and biggest single day in Chinese history with $107.2 million, surpassing China’s homegrown production “Monster Hunt 2.” International record breaker: It became the biggest single-day performer in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Korea (by number of admissions), the U.K., Brazil, Egypt, Panama, Peru, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Paraguay, Trinidad and Uruguay. It also registered the top opening day in Indonesia, Malaysia, Netherlands, Greece, Portugal, Slovakia, Turkey and Ukraine.

Disney projected on Friday afternoon that “Avengers: Endgame” would finish the domestic opening weekend at about $300 million, demolishing last year’s record set by “Avengers: Infinity War” with $257.7 million. Most screens for one film: “Avengers: Endgame” is setting a record by showing at 4,662 North American locations.

Here are more records that “Avengers: Endgame” has a good shot at breaking:

The fourth Avengers movie has a good shot at taking the title for top market share for an opening weekend among films that opened at more than $150 million. That distinction is currently held by “Avengers: Age of Ultron” with 82% of the total market when it opened with $233 million in 2015. Comscore indicated the rest of the slate will probably take in about $40 million this weekend — which could mean that “Avengers: Endgame” could have a record-setting share of more than 85%. Biggest worldwide opening: Other records that could be in jeopardy are for the largest international opening weekend, currently held by “Fate of the Furious” with $443 million, and biggest worldwide opening weekend, currently held by “Avengers: Infinity War” at $640 million.

The Marvel finale’s impact is so widespread that AMC Cinemas chain said “Avengers: Endgame” will show a record 58,000 times at AMC theatres this weekend, breaking the previous record held by “Avengers: Infinity War” by more than 10,000.