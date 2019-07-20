‘Avengers: Endgame’ Passes ‘Avatar’ to Become Biggest Movie in History

After “Avatar’s” impressive 10 year reign as box office champion, “Avengers: Endgame” has officially dethroned James Cameron’s sci-fi epic to become the biggest movie of all time.

On Saturday, Disney and Marvel’s blockbuster crossed $2.7892 billion at the global box office, and will exceed the $500,000 in ticket sales needed to surpass “Avatar’s” $2.7897 billion benchmark.

“Avengers: Endgame” has amassed $853 million at the domestic box office and $1.9 billion internationally. Outside of North America, the superhero had especially strong performances in China ($614 million), the United Kingdom ($114 million), South Korea ($105 million), Brazil ($85 million) and Mexico ($77 million).

The ever-determined studio re-released “Avengers: Endgame” in theaters last month in an effort to push the epic finale to ultimate box office glory. And now that Disney inherited the Fox film empire, the studio is home to seven of the top 10 highest-grossing films ever.

“A huge congratulations to the Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios teams, and thank you to the fans around the world who lifted ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to these historic heights,” Alan Horn, Disney co-chairman and chief creative officer, said in a statement. “Of course, even with the passage of a decade, the impact of James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ remains as powerful as ever, and the astonishing achievements of both of these films are ongoing proof of the power of movies to move people and bring them together in a shared experience. The talented filmmakers behind these worlds have much more in store, and we look forward to the future of both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Pandora.”

“Avengers: Endgame,” the 22nd entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, features an all-star cast including Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk and Paul Rudd as Ant-Man.