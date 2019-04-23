×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Avengers: Endgame’ Expected to Shatter Box Office Records

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All

Avengers: Endgame” has its sights set on world domination.

Disney and Marvel’s upcoming superhero epic should light the box office on fire when it launches this weekend, with the hopes of setting domestic, international, and global records. In North America alone, “Avengers: Endgame” is expected to earn between $250 million and $268 million in its first three days of release. If it hits the higher part of that range it would qualify as the biggest domestic debut of all time, a distinction currently held by 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” the precursor to “Endgame,” which launched with $257.7 million.

Advance ticket sales have been sky high for “Endgame,” so box office watchers are confident the grand conclusion to the current phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be one for the record books. At the very least, the opening weekend of “Endgame” will position itself as one of the best launches ever. Disney holds the top three domestic opening weekends of all time with “Avengers: Infinity War” ($257.7 million), “Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($248 million), and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” ($220 million), and the studio anticipates “Avengers: Endgame” will join their company. If estimates hold, “Avengers: Endgame” will become one of only six films ever to cross $200 million in its opening weekend.

Related

“We are on the cusp of what can be a monumental weekend,” said Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst at Comscore. “Just how big these numbers can get remains to be seen. That’s the multi-million dollar question.”

Much like the remaining Avengers who are readying to take down Thanos, the studio certainly isn’t leaving anything to chance. “Avengers: Endgame” will touch down in over 4,600 North American theaters, marking the widest release of any movie. For now, Universal’s “Despicable Me 3” and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” boast the biggest opening-weekend theater counts ever, playing in 4,529 and 4,475 venues, respectively. “Infinity War” currently marks the third-widest launch ever. Disney bumped up the theater count for “Endgame” to  essentially as many venues that would possibly play the blockbuster to make up for the film’s lengthy runtime. The movie clocks in at three hours and one minute, which cuts out at least one screentime per day from each venue once theater owners factor in time for trailers, end credits, and cleaning.

Multiplexes are rolling out all the stops to ensure no dollar gets turned down. Seventeen of AMC Theatres locations are scheduled to be open for more than 72 hours straight to accommodate for high demand, while 29 of theater chains’ locations will be open for three consecutive days. And for those who need a refresher on Marvel lore ahead of the epic finale, some venues are offering a 22-film marathon that kicks off Tuesday morning and ends in time for a Thursday evening showing of “Avengers: Endgame.”

“AMC guests have already purchased more tickets to ‘Avengers: Endgame’ than we’ve ever sold in advance of a film’s release — and our first shows aren’t until Thursday evening,” said Elizabeth Frank, AMC’s executive VP of worldwide programming.

“Avengers: Endgame” has a chance to set both international and global marks. Along with its domestic record, “Avengers: Infinity War” also secured the best global launch of all time ($640 million). Since “Infinity War” opened in China two weeks later, it didn’t beat the international ceiling still held by “Fate of the Furious” ($443 million). “Infinity War” bowed with $382.7 million overseas. When it finally debuted in the Middle Kingdom, it amassed $191 million. “Avengers: Endgame” opens day and date across the globe, meaning it should easily crush those figures. Some estimates have the film earning more than $800 million.

“Avengers: Endgame” also has the potential to surpass the record for highest-single day gross. That distinction is currently held by “The Force Awakens,” which amassed $119 million on the Friday it launched.

The domestic box office could use the boost. Despite spring successes like “Captain Marvel” and Universal’s “Us,” ticket sales are down over 16% compared to last year, according to Comscore. Lucky for Hollywood, few studios have been able to rival Marvel in terms of consistency. The 22 films that led up to “Endgame” have generated a combined $18.6 billion worldwide. Seven of those films — “Captain Marvel,” Avengers: Infinity War,” “Black Panther,” “The Avengers,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” and “Iron Man 3″ — have grossed over $1 billion alone.

“Avengers: Endgame” picks up directly after the events of “Avengers: Infinity War,” which tragically ended with an intergalactic villain named Thanos eliminating half of life in the galaxy. In “Endgame,” the surviving Avengers, including Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Captain America (Chris Evans), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), are assembling to revert the actions of Thanos and save the universe. Anthony and Joe Russo directed both “Endgame” and “Infinity War.”

Disney looks to dominate the summer box office again. Aside from “Endgame,” the studio has a number of high profile releases slated for popcorn season including “Toy Story 4” and “The Lion King.” Other blockbuster-hopefuls eager to boost ticket sales include Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” Universal’s “Secret Life of Pets 2,” and Warner Bros. “Detective Pikachu.”

As for this weekend, “Avengers: Endgame” is the lone newcomer to box office marquees as all other studios steered clear of the Marvel juggernaut. Without any new nationwide releases, holdover from “The Curse of La Llorona” and “Shazam!” are expected to round out domestic charts. Otherwise, it’s about to be all Thanos, all the time.

Popular on Variety

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

More Film

  • 'Gemini Man' First Trailer Drops With

    Will Smith Faces Off Against Himself in Ang Lee's 'Gemini Man' Trailer

    Will Smith battles a familiar antagonist in the official trailer for Ang Lee’s “Gemini Man” — himself. Paramount Pictures and Skydance Media dropped dazzling new footage of the futuristic sci-fi drama, scored to a haunting version of “Forever Young,” that sees Smith playing an elite assassin. Things get tricky when he finds out the man [...]

  • Werner Herzog

    Film Constellation Boards Werner Herzog's Japanese Film 'Family Romance'

    London-based sales house Film Constellation has boarded Oscar-winning director Werner Herzog’s Japanese-language narrative film “Family Romance,” which will have its world premiere in the special screenings section at the Cannes Film Festival. Written and directed by Herzog, the movie was shot last spring and summer in Tokyo and Aomori, Japan, with non-professional actors (Yuichi Ishii, [...]

  • Avengers Endgame Box Office: Can It

    'Avengers: Endgame' Expected to Shatter Box Office Records

    “Avengers: Endgame” has its sights set on world domination. Disney and Marvel’s upcoming superhero epic should light the box office on fire when it launches this weekend, with the hopes of setting domestic, international, and global records. In North America alone, “Avengers: Endgame” is expected to earn between $250 million and $268 million in its [...]

  • Katie HolmesAT&T Presents: Untold Stories Luncheon

    Katie Holmes, Kal Penn Help Decide Winner of $1 Million Filmmaker Grant

    Tribeca Film Festival and AT&T gave one young filmmaker a million and one reasons to rejoice at the “Untold Stories” third annual competition. After a nerve-wracking 10-minute long pitch in front of over 850,000 live stream audience members and a panel consisting of celebrities and industry leaders, filmmaker Kate Tsang was awarded $1 million on [...]

  • Reed Hastings seen on day one

    Netflix CEO Reed Hastings' Compensation Jumps 48% to $36.1 Million

    Netflix chief Reed Hastings is being handsomely rewarded for calling the shots at the streaming giant. His compensation package, which is largely in the form of stock options, climbed 48% in 2018 to $36.1 million. That’s up from $24.4 million in the previous year. Hastings’ salary is a relatively modest $700,000, but his stock options [...]

  • Emma Thompson to Star in Extinction

    Emma Thompson to Star in Extinction Rebellion Climate-Change Satire (EXCLUSIVE)

    Emma Thompson will play a climate-change activist in “Extinction,” a timely satirical short film that will include footage of the Extinction Rebellion group’s ongoing wave of action in London. Two-time Oscar winner Thompson has herself been involved in the high-profile London-based protests. She addressed crowds over the weekend from Extinction Rebellion’s signature pink boat, which [...]

  • First Look at Cannes-Bound ‘Diego Maradona’

    First Look at Cannes-Bound ‘Diego Maradona’ Feature Documentary

    Diego Maradona waves to raucous Napoli fans before heading into a media scrum and press conference in the first clip from the feature documentary about the soccer superstar. “Diego Maradona” is the third film from the team behind the award-winning “Senna” and “Amy,” with Asif Kapadia directing and James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin producing. They [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad