×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: ‘John Wick 3’ Takes Aim at ‘Avengers: Endgame’

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
John Wick Chapter 3
CREDIT: Niko Tavernise

Though “Avengers: Endgame” continues to steamroll across the globe, Lionsgate’s “John Wick 3” is taking a shot at the domestic box office crown.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” the third installment of the gun-toting action franchise, is heading for an opening weekend between $30 million and $35 million from 3,700 North American theaters. Some box office watchers predict that positive word of mouth could propel those numbers north of $40 million. If ticket sales reach the higher part of that range, the Keanu Reeves-led thriller could have a solid chance at ending “Avengers: Endgame’s” three-week reign.

“Avengers: Endgame,” Marvel’s latest juggernaut that concludes the current phase of its sprawling comic-book universe, could collect around $27 million if it sees a decline similar to its past two outings. Ticket sales have dropped roughly 58% each weekend following its historic $357 million launch. Should “Avengers: Endgame” remain victorious in North America, it will be the first film since “Black Panther” to retain the top spot for four consecutive weeks. “Black Panther” was the No. 1 film at the domestic box office for five weeks in a row after debuting in February 2018.

Related

“Avengers: Endgame” is currently the third-highest grossing movie of all time at the domestic box office, behind “Avatar” ($760 million) and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($936 million). It’s still the second-biggest film ever globally with $2.48 billion, trailing behind “Avatar’s” $2.78 billion.

Unless “John Wick 3” underperforms, it looks to secure a franchise-best start ahead of “John Wick” ($14.4 million) and “John Wick: Chapter 2” ($30.4 million). The first two films earned a combined $260 million globally. The third entry also opens day-and-date in 65 international locations, including the United Kingdom and Mexico.

Reeves returns as John Wick, an ex-hitman who finds himself on the run from assassins after a hit is put on his head. Stuntman-turned-director Chad Stahelski returned to helm the movie, written by series-creator Derek Kolstad. Halle Berry and Laurence Fishburne round out the cast.

“John Wick 3” will easily be the big winner among new releases when it opens alongside Universal and Amblin’s tearjerker “A Dog’s Journey” and Warner Bros. and MGM’s YA romance drama “The Sun Is Also a Star.”

“A Dog’s Journey,” the sequel to 2017’s “A Dog’s Purpose,” is expected to earn between $10 million and $14 million when it launches on 3,200 screens. “A Dog’s Purpose” debuted with $18 million and ended its domestic box office run with $64 million. The film became a hit overseas where it grossed $140 million, with $88 million coming from China. The follow-up centers on a dog named Bailey (voiced by Josh Gad), who finds his new purpose after meeting his owner’s granddaughter.

Warner Bros. is targeting a similar, though slightly older female audience with “The Sun Is Also a Star,” a teen drama based on Nicola Yoon’s novel. It’s anticipated to make $6 million to $12 million from 2,100 locations. “Grown-ish” actress Yara Shahidi stars as a brainy student who forms a relationship with a charming exchange student (“Riverdale’s” Charles Melton), as her family faces deportation.

Domestic box office receipts are pacing more than 9% behind last year, according to Comscore. As Memorial Day weekend, the official start to summer, nears, blockbuster-hopefuls like Disney’s “Aladdin,” Warner Bros.’ “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and Paramount’s “Rocketman” hope to reverse the decline in ticket sales.

Marvel

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Marvel Studios' AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR..Hulk (Mark

    'Avengers: Infinity War' Cast Weighs in on the Worst Marvel Costumes

  • avengers infinity war

    Why Wakanda Forever Is Bigger Than 'Black Panther'

More Film

  • SINJAR KaBoGa Catalonia Cinema

    A New Generation of Women Filmmakers on the Rise in Catalonia

    Laureled abroad and lauded at home, a young generation of women Catalan filmmakers started breaking through two years ago, led by Carla Simon’s 2017 Berlin first-feature winner “Summer 93.” Since then a bevy of female directors have emerged, making intimate character-driven dramas rich in observational psychological detail, some drawn from personal experience. The ranks of [...]

  • 'Litigante' Review: A Convincing Portrait of

    Cannes Film Review: 'Litigante'

    Colombian writer-director Franco Lolli wrongfoots us a little with the title of his sophomore feature “Litigante”: Unsuspecting audiences may go in expecting a courtroom drama, not least given that its protagonist is an embattled public-sector lawyer. As it turns out, for fortyish single mother Silvia — played with utterly credible, bone-deep weariness by the superb [...]

  • Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in

    Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

    Movie technology company Motion is launching Thursday in Cannes that seeks to connect movie producers and sales agents directly with their audience through a cutting-edge digital distribution model. Motion, which brings together executives from Cinemarket, White Rabbit and LeapDAO, is in Cannes to demonstrate to industry players how it can combine an Ethereum blockchain-enabled method [...]

  • President Laís Bodanzky Pips Sao Paulo

    President Laís Bodanzky Reflects on First Three Years of São Paulo Film Commission

    Since its launch in May 2016, the São Paulo Film Commission (Spcine) has assisted on over 2,700 productions: Features, shorts, TV and TV commercials. Those numbers put the metropolis alongside Mexico City as one of Latin America’s most utilized shooting destinations. It currently hosts more than 1,000 productions per year. In industry terms the city [...]

  • Steven Paul Buys Atlas Comics, Sets

    Steven Paul Buys Atlas Comics Library, Sets Paramount Production Deal

    Steven Paul’s SP Media Group is acquiring a majority stake in the Atlas Comics library and has signed a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures to develop, finance, produce and distribute superhero and other films based on the comic books. SP Media has also signed up screenwriter Akiva Goldsman (“Batman Forever”) and his Weed Road Pictures [...]

  • Noomi Rapace to Play Mossad Agent

    Noomi Rapace to Play Mossad Agent in Vicky Jewson's Action Drama 'Sylvia' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Noomi Rapace will star as Mossad’s most famous female agent in “Sylvia,” an action movie from Vicky Jewson, who developed the project with WestEnd Films under the company’s female-skewed WeLove banner. London-based WestEnd will handle sales and will be talking to buyers at Cannes. The project reunites “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” star Rapace, [...]

  • Filmmaker Kantemir Balagov Talks About His

    Filmmaker Kantemir Balagov Talks About His Cannes Un Certain Regard Drama 'Beanpole'

    Kantemir Balagov comes from Kabardino-Balkaria, a region in the Russian Caucasus that is very poor and has a high level of youth unemployment. Balagov studied under Russian director Alexander Sokurov for three years, and made his debut feature with “Closeness,” which was in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard in 2017, and won the Fipresci prize. “Beanpole,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad