×

Box Office: Can Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Detective Pikachu’ Dethrone ‘Avengers: Endgame’?

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All

Will any films be able to compete with the box office juggernaut that is Disney and Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame”?

That’s a question Warner Bros.’ “Detective Pikachu” will attempt to answer this weekend as the studio’s live-action Pokemon adaptation takes on the mother of blockbusters at the domestic box office. Industry analysts are projecting a wide range between $56 million and $80 million when “Detective Pikachu” debuts in 4,200 North American theaters. Warner Bros. is more conservatively predicting a three-day haul closer to $50 million. But if the movie is able to reach the higher end of that range, it could give “Avengers: Endgame” a run for the No. 1 spot.

“Avengers: Endgame,” the culmination to the current phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has generated a massive $644.5 million in the States, making it the seventh-biggest domestic release ever after less than three weeks in theaters. The superhero behemoth is also the second-biggest movie of all time with $2.27 billion in ticket sales worldwide, pacing behind only James Cameron’s “Avatar” and its epic $2.78 billion bounty. “Avengers: Endgame” could collect around $67 million to 80 million in its third outing if the tentpole sees a similar decline to its predecessor, “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Related

Bullish box office analysts believe Ryan Reynolds’ signature snark could bring some serious firepower to “Detective Pikachu.” Reynolds channels an albeit toned-down version of his wise-cracking “Deadpool” to voice the illustrious yellow Pokemon. “Detective Pikachu” centers on a teenager (Justice Smith) who, after getting word that his detective father has gone missing, teams up with his dad’s Pokemon partner to figure out what went wrong. Rob Letterman directed the film, based on the popular Pokemon series and the 2016 video game of the same name. “Detective Pikachu” is rated PG, making it the first in the Pokemon series without a G rating.

If “Detective Pikachu” becomes a hit, it’ll be the rare win for video-game to big-screen adaptations. As a whole, it’s a genre that’s filled with more misses than successes. (See: “Super Mario Bros., “Doom,” and more recently, Dwayne Johnson’s “Rampage.”) But barring a crowded marketplace, “Detective Pikachu” could break that curse. It’s one of the rare well-received adaptations, with a 71% on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, “Detective Pikachu” will need to rely on solid word of mouth to have a life beyond its opening weekend. Even without “Avengers: Endgame,” summer movie season is heating up, and it’s about to get even more competitive at local multiplexes. Over the course of May, “John Wick: Chapter 3,” “Aladdin,” and “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” will be vying for audience’s attention.

“Detective Pikachu” isn’t this weekend’s only wide release. STX and United Artists Releasing are taking advantage of Mother’s Day weekend with “Poms,” an uplifting comedy starring Diane Keaton, and “The Hustle,” a female-led remake of “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” and “Bedtime Stories.”

Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway star in “The Hustle,” a comedy about two women who plot revenge against men who wronged them. It is anticipating an opening between $9 million and $14 million from 2,750 locations.

Poms” is attempting to capture a similar charm to Paramount’s “Book Club,” last summer’s romantic comedy centered on septuagenarians. This movie, also featuring Jacki Weaver, Pam Grier, Celia Weston and Rhea Perlman, follows a group of women in a retirement community who form a cheerleading squad. It’s expected to earn between $7 million and $10 million when it launches in 2,750 venues.

Marvel

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Marvel Studios' AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR..Hulk (Mark

    'Avengers: Infinity War' Cast Weighs in on the Worst Marvel Costumes

  • avengers infinity war

    Why Wakanda Forever Is Bigger Than 'Black Panther'

More Film

  • Avengers: Endgame

    Marvel Will Unveil Post-'Avengers: Endgame' Slate This Summer, Says Bob Iger

    Will the Avengers be assembling again some time soon? Disney CEO Bob Iger hinted during the studio’s quarterly earnings call Wednesday that Marvel Studios will likely unveil the next slate of films from its cinematic superhero universe at some point this summer. Iger declined to give specifics about what masked heroes will be in the [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame Box Office: Can Detective

    Box Office: Can Ryan Reynolds' 'Detective Pikachu' Dethrone 'Avengers: Endgame'?

    Will any films be able to compete with the box office juggernaut that is Disney and Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame”? That’s a question Warner Bros.’ “Detective Pikachu” will attempt to answer this weekend as the studio’s live-action Pokemon adaptation takes on the mother of blockbusters at the domestic box office. Industry analysts are projecting a wide [...]

  • Captain Marvel

    Disney Earnings Beat Wall Street Expectations

    It’s a good time to be the Walt Disney Company. On Wednesday, the company released its first earnings report since wrapping up its $71.3 billion deal to buy much of 21st Century Fox’s film and television assets, a pact that has upended the balance of power in Hollywood in Disney’s favor. It was a boffo [...]

  • STX Chief Operating Officer Tom McGrath

    STX Chief Operating Officer Tom McGrath Steps Down (EXCLUSIVE)

    STX Entertainment chief operating officer Thomas McGrath is departing the company, Variety has learned exclusively. McGrath, who has been at Bob Simonds’ young studio since day one, left his post on Monday, an individual familiar with the change said. He will transition to a senior adviser role, a second insider noted. An STX spokesperson had [...]

  • Sylvester Stallone

    Sylvester Stallone to Share First Look at 'Rambo V' at Cannes Film Festival

    John Rambo himself, Sylvester Stallone, will attend the upcoming Cannes Film Festival to share the first look at “Rambo V: Last Blood.” The action star will debut exclusive images of his final outing as Rambo during a special screening at the Palais des Festivals on May 24, the second-to-last day of the film festival. “Rambo” [...]

  • Watchmen Teaser

    'Watchmen': A Reckoning Is Coming in HBO's First Teaser

    The end of the world is coming to HBO. In the first teaser trailer for the miniseries “Watchmen,” released by HBO on Wednesday, a clock eerily ticks throughout the one-minute video as the town’s masked superheroes plan a revolt. Based on the DC comic book, written by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons in the 1980s, [...]

  • Ethan Hawke Juliette Binoche

    Ethan Hawke Directing, Juliette Binoche Starring in 'Camino Real' Film Adaptation

    Ethan Hawke will direct a film adaptation of Tennessee Williams’ 1953 play “Camino Real,” starring Juliette Binoche. Passage Pictures will produce. The film is expected to shoot in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, next year. John Sloss from Cinetic Media is also attached to produce alongside Passage Pictures CEO Uri Singer, Mario Peixoto (Singer’s Brazil-based partner [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad