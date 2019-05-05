×
‘Avengers: Endgame’ Crushes $2 Billion Milestone in Record Time

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

Disney’s “Avengers: Endgame” has officially surpassed the $2 billion mark in its second weekend in theaters, obliterating the record for the fastest film to reach that milestone.

“Endgame” is one of only five films to ever cross $2 billion in ticket sales, joining the company of “Avatar” ($2.78 billion), “Titanic” ($2.18 billion), “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($2.06 million), and “Avengers: Infinity War” ($2.04 billion). It took “Avatar,” the previous record-holder for fastest film to $2 billion, 47 days to reach that benchmark.

Avengers: Endgame” is now the second-highest grossing movie of all time. The tentpole has earned $620 million at the domestic box office, becoming the 9th biggest title ever in North America. Overseas, “Endgame” has amassed a monster $1.56 billion, with $575 million of that bounty coming from China.

The epic finale to the current phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe got off to a record-breaking start last weekend when it debuted with a stunning $1.2 billion worldwide, including $357 million in North America.

