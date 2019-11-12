×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Avalon Theatre Owner Blames Streaming Services for ‘Upside-Down’ Attendance

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Avalon theater Catalina Island
CREDIT: Kathy McDonald

After 90 years as a haven for movie buffs on Catalina Island, the Avalon Theatre in the Catalina Casino is ending its run as a traditional cineplex.

The theater won’t be permanently closing its doors, but the Catalina Island Company announced the venue, located on Santa Catalina Island off the coast of Los Angeles, is moving from a first-run theater into a repertory showcase.

“It’s just not a sustainable movie theater,” Catalina Casino CEO Randy Herrel told Variety. “Attendance is upside-down. It’s only gotten worse.”

In a town of 4,000 residents, it became increasingly difficult to routinely fill the theater of some 1,184 seats. Over the past year, Avalon Theatre found that 85% of movies shown had just 42 people in attendance per night.

Sparse attendance is not for lack of investment. In the last five years, the Catalina Island Company gave the theater a makeover, installed a new sound system and screen, and repaired the 43-foot high dome ceiling to enhance the moviegoing experience for its patrons. Avalon also started offering a wider range of dining and beverage options like pizza, hot dogs, and a bar in addition to traditional movie snacks. But Herrell points to the rise in streaming services for the direct decline in ticket sales.

“With Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and now Disney coming out with a streaming service, a lot of locals are enjoying movies that way,” he said.

Avalon Theatre is considered a beloved landmark among patrons, who came to appreciate its Art Deco-style interior, elaborate murals and starry domed ceiling. The venue was sound insulated, so moviegoers weren’t disrupted by the noise from the ballroom located above the theater.

News of the recent closure prompted locals to rally behind a Change.org petition, urging Santa Catalina Island Company and city officials to keep the theater open. As of Tuesday morning, the petition has over 6,400 signatures.

“Though its historic significance is alone enough to justify its preservation, it is not the only — or even the most important — reason that we must save this theatre,” the petition says. “The picturesque, jewel-box town of Avalon on Catalina Island is not just a pretty postcard or a curated vision for visitors. Avalon is a real community made up of real people, working hard and raising their families in a small American town. Generations upon generations of Avalon locals have grown up going to the movies here and this planned closure has broken our hearts.”

Herrell says the theater isn’t shuttering for good and will still be a daily stop on tours through the Casino. The proprietors still plan to keep it open for special events like silent movie screenings and the annual Catalina Film Festival.

“We’re all about history while adapting our history to current times,” Herrell says, somberly adding, “Maybe the streaming services will go away, and people will quit watching in their homes and will come back to theaters. We hope that trend turns around.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Avalon theater Catalina Island

    Avalon Theatre Owner Blames Streaming Services for 'Upside-Down' Attendance

    After 90 years as a haven for movie buffs on Catalina Island, the Avalon Theatre in the Catalina Casino is ending its run as a traditional cineplex. The theater won’t be permanently closing its doors, but the Catalina Island Company announced the venue, located on Santa Catalina Island off the coast of Los Angeles, is [...]

  • Star Wars The Mandalorian

    Why Wall Street Is Feeling Bullish as Disney Plus Blasts Off

    Bob Iger has presided over many launches during his 14 years as Disney CEO: a theme park in Shanghai, state-of-the-art cruise ships, “Star Wars”- and “Avatar”-themed immersive attractions and even a cinematic universe requiring billions of dollars of investment in Marvel movies. But nothing in his tenure has drawn the level of scrutiny that has [...]

  • Adam Sandler Acting Coach Actors on

    Adam Sandler’s Acting Professor Told Him To Quit Acting

    There’s an alternate timeline where Adam Sandler (“Uncut Gems”) listened to his professor and never started acting. Sandler confirmed the story of how his professor at NYU told him to quit acting during a conversation with Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) for “Variety Studios: Actors on Actors.” Pitt explained the story he [...]

  • Brad Pitt on Quentin Tarantino Actors

    Tarantino Made Brad Pitt Drive to His House to Read 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

    Quentin Tarantino’s script for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” was under such an insane lock and key that co-star Brad Pitt had to read the only physical copy under the watchful eye of the director. Pitt explained his in-house audition process — courtesy of Tarantino’s one-script rule — and response to the film’s writing [...]

  • Brad Pitt Adam Sandler Variety Actors

    Brad Pitt and Adam Sandler Have an Unlikely Movie Bromance

    Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Ad Astra”) and Adam Sandler (“Uncut Gems”) sat down for a chat for “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.” For more, click here.  As has become a tradition for Variety’s Actors on Actors conversations, two superstars realize they have even more in common than celebrity. The careers of [...]

  • Damien Chazelle

    Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon' Selected for California Tax Credit

    Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” has received a $17.5 million tax credit allocation from the California Film Commission for shooting the period drama in the Golden State. Variety first reported Monday that Emma Stone and Brad Pitt are in talks to star for “Babylon” with Paramount landing worldwide rights and setting a Dec. 25, 2021 release date. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad