Ava DuVernay to Launch Array 360 Film Series at Los Angeles Studio

Ava DuVernay is starting an Array 360 Film Series, aimed at bringing together filmmakers and emerging artists for six weekends from Sept. 27 to Nov. 2 in Los Angeles.

The events will take place at the new Amanda Theater on the Array Creative Campus in Filipinotown. The series will include the work of filmmakers Agnès Varda, Euzhan Palcy, Barbara Loden, Suzana Amaral, Kathleen Collins, Shirin Neshat, Garrett Bradley and Mati Diop. Highlights include a weekend of screenings devoted to the work of John Singleton, a showcase of Filipinx cinema and a conversation between Michael Mann and DuVernay.

“As a model, Array does steep itself in inclusion models to correct long-held absences,” she said. “We believe in balance from the beginning. Our Array Creative Campus was built with this belonging in mind from the first day and Array 360 is a reflection of our mantra that everyone has a place in true cinema,” said DuVernay.

Opening weekend of will showcase “A Woman’s Work,” a two-day program highlighting work by trailblazers Euzhan Palcy, Barbara Loden, Kathleen Collins, Marilou Diaz-Araya and Suzana Amaral. Closing weekend will feature the first and last film of the late Agnès Varda with her debut feature “La Pointe Courte” and “Faces Places.”

DuVernay directed “Selma,” the Oscar-nominated criminal justice documentary “13th” and Disney’s “A Wrinkle in Time.” Her most recent project is the multi Emmy-nominated “When They See Us.” Currently, DuVernay is overseeing production on her TV series “Queen Sugar” and her upcoming OWN series “Cherish the Day.”

“In addition to paying tribute to exquisite filmmakers, some of whose work has gone underappreciated, our Array 360 series strives to connect with audiences that don’t always see themselves reflected on screen,” said Mercedes Cooper, director of programming and curator of the series. “Our mission is to amplify varied voices and visions, to prioritize them and to center them.”