Authorized Jenni Rivera Biopic in the Works

An authorized biopic of the late singer Jenni Rivera is in the works, seven years after she died in a plane crash at the age of 43.

The life rights deal was announced Tuesday with an agreement between Jenni Rivera Enterprises and producers Javier Chapa and Simon Wise of Mucho Mas Media and Donald De Line of De Line Pictures. The film will be written by Kate Lanier, who wrote one of Rivera’s favorite films, “What’s Love Got to Do With It.”

The singer’s sister, Rosie Rivera, the head of Jenni Rivera Enterprises, told Variety that she needed time to find the right partners for the project — along with giving her sister’s five children enough time to adjust to the loss of their mother.

“My sister dreamt of a biopic of her life for many years,” she added. “We are thrilled it will come to fruition. We never imagined such an amazing producing and writing team like Donald De Line and Kate Lanier would join together with us to help make her dream a reality. We are overjoyed and excited to begin this process — and we are confident that we made the best partnership with Mucho Mas Media and this creative team.”

Rivera won 22 Billboard Latin Music Awards and 18 Lo Nuestro Awards, and scored four Latin Grammy nominations for Mexican Banda music. She was born in Long Beach, Calif., served as a spokesperson for the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence and was open about the challenges of being a woman in the male-dominated world of music and entertainment, along with her personal experiences dealing with domestic and sexual violence.

De Line’s producing credits include “Ready Player One,” “The Italian Job,” “Going in Style,” “The Green Lantern,” “The Stepford Wives” and “Pain & Gain.”

“Jenni’s story is one that deserves to be told and will resonate not only with those who continue to call themselves fans, but with those who are passionate about stories that address the struggles and triumphs of women — across cultures — who are pursuing their best lives,” he said. “Jenni’s story is universal in themes of love, loss, success, and cultural change. As shared by many who knew Jenni well, her motto of: ‘The number of times I’ve fallen down is the number of times I’ve gotten up’ exemplifies the depth of the story of her life.”

Chapa and Wise said in a statement, “We are honored to be joining Donald and the Rivera family, in developing and producing one of the most extraordinary life stories of an artist and activist. Jenni’s impact was felt during her life and continues on in her legacy. The film will honor her artistry and commitment to inspire and help people of all cultures to accomplish their dreams.”

The project was negotiated between Anjelica Cohn on behalf of Jenni Rivera Enterprises, her family and the producers. Lanier is represented by Gersh.