Film News Roundup: August Maturo to Star in Horror Movie ‘Slapface’

In today’s film news roundup, August Maturo gets a starring role and “Death of Me” and “Fatale” find homes.

CASTING

“Girl Meets World” star August Maturo has been cast as the lead character in the upcoming indie horror feature, “Slapface.”

Maturo will play a boy who deals with the loss of his mother by creating a relationship with a dangerous monster. Jeremiah Kipp will direct.

Maturo recently starred as Daniel in Warner Bros.’ 2018 horror thriller, “The Nun,” opposite Taissa Farmiga and Demián Bichir.

ACQUISITIONS

Saban Films has acquired North American rights to Darren Lynn Bousman’s “Death of Me,” starring Maggie Q and Luke Hemsworth.

Bousman directed from a script penned by Ari Margolis & James Morley III and David Tish, which centers on a couple on an exotic holiday who awaken one morning with a hangover and no recollection of what transpired. When playing back the video of their previous night, they learn they participated in a ritual that somehow ended with the husband murdering the wife — though she’s actually very much alive.

Lionsgate has acquired North American and some international rights to the thriller “Fatale,” starring Hillary Swank, Michael Ealy, Mike Colter, and Tyrin Turner and directed by Deon Taylor.

The movie centers on a married man who finds himself living a nightmare as he is relentlessly compromised, out-witted and morally manipulated by a mysterious woman with whom he had a wild one night stand. Written and produced by David Loughery, the film is produced by Taylor’s Hidden Empire Film Group partner Roxanne Taylor.