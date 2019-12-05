×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Aubrey Plaza Returning as Indie Spirit Awards Host

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Aubrey Plaza Spirit Awards
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Aubrey Plaza will return to the white tent on Santa Monica beach to host the Film Independent Spirit Awards for the second consecutive year.

Now in its 35th year, the ceremony honoring the year’s best independent cinema will be held on Feb. 8. The 2020 celebration will broadcast live on IFC.

“Like all great independent film performances, this one deserves a sequel,” Plaza said in a statement. “The people have spoken. Bow down to your host!”

Film Independent president Josh Welsh added, “At a time when the world is so bitterly divided and civil discourse is almost impossible, it’s nice we can all agree that Aubrey Plaza is the greatest host in the history of hosting. We are thrilled to have her back. Today is also the last day to join Film Independent as a member to get access to the nominated films and vote on the winners.”

Past Spirit Awards hosts have included duos Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, Kate McKinnon and Kumail Nanjiani and Fred Armisen and Kristen Bell.

Plaza won a Spirit Award for best first feature for her social media satire “Ingrid Goes West.” Best known for her role as April Ludgate on NBC’s sitcom “Parks and Recreation,” Plaza’s credits also include “Jeff Baena’s “The Little Hours,” Colin Trevorrow’s “Safety Not Guaranteed,” Noah Hawley’s “Legion” on FX and Lina Roessler’s “Best Sellers.”

Popular on Variety

Up next, she will star in the drama “Black Bear” opposite Christopher Abbott and Sarah Gadon. The film is set to premiere at Sundance Film Festival in January.

More Film

  • Aubrey Plaza Spirit Awards

    Aubrey Plaza Returning as Indie Spirit Awards Host

    Aubrey Plaza will return to the white tent on Santa Monica beach to host the Film Independent Spirit Awards for the second consecutive year. Now in its 35th year, the ceremony honoring the year’s best independent cinema will be held on Feb. 8. The 2020 celebration will broadcast live on IFC. “Like all great independent [...]

  • New Republic Pictures

    'Suspiria' Producer Bradley J. Fischer Joins New Republic as President

    Bradley J. Fischer, whose credits include “Zodiac,” “Black Sawn” and “Suspiria,” is joining Brian Oliver’s New Republic Pictures as president and chief content officer. Fischer has signed a multi-year pact with Paramount-based New Republic. Fischer and Oliver will produce all New Republic projects, including film, television and streaming. Fischer will continue to produce his pre-existing projects, [...]

  • Alfre Woodard

    Alfre Woodard Reflects on Her First Oscar Nomination and Her Career So Far

    When Alfre Woodard was 22, she drove from Boston to Los Angeles, only stopping in her Tulsa, Okla., hometown. The four-time Emmy winner, now 67, has been acting ever since. Woodard’s career began in theater, despite her inability to sing or dance, with help from late choreographer Lester Wilson. An early play, “So Nice, They [...]

  • Julia Fox Uncut Gems

    Saoirse Ronan, Julia Fox and More Actors Discuss the Women Who Inspired Them

    In her first film role, Julia Fox blazes into “Uncut Gems” as Julia, the ambitious but loyal mistress of Adam Sandler’s jeweler. It’s a complex character the audience can’t always read. To play Julia, Fox says she had a couple inspirations. “My younger self, for sure,” she admits. “Looking at myself retrospectively, how I survived, [...]

  • Disney's MULAN..Mulan (Yifei Liu)..Photo: Film Frame..©

    Mulan Goes to War in Disney‘s Action-Packed Trailer

    Hua Mulan readies to put her life on the line for her community and family in a new trailer for Disney’s live-action “Mulan.” Based on Disney’s 1998 animated classic, “Mulan” tells the story of a woman (portrayed by Yifei Liu) who poses as a man to fight in the Chinese army. The footage, dropped Thursday, [...]

  • My Grandfather's Demons

    Marmita Films Boards Portuguese Feature ‘My Grandfather’s Demons’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    France’s Marmita Films has joined Sardinha em Lata, Caretos Film and Basque Films as a co-producer on the upcoming Portuguese 2D-stop motion hybrid feature “My Grandfather’s Demons.” Having impressed as a project at Seville’s 3D Wire – now Weird Market – where it won the La Liga Feature Project Award, Nuno Beato’s “My Grandfather’s Demons” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad