Aubrey Plaza Returning as Indie Spirit Awards Host

Aubrey Plaza will return to the white tent on Santa Monica beach to host the Film Independent Spirit Awards for the second consecutive year.

Now in its 35th year, the ceremony honoring the year’s best independent cinema will be held on Feb. 8. The 2020 celebration will broadcast live on IFC.

“Like all great independent film performances, this one deserves a sequel,” Plaza said in a statement. “The people have spoken. Bow down to your host!”

Film Independent president Josh Welsh added, “At a time when the world is so bitterly divided and civil discourse is almost impossible, it’s nice we can all agree that Aubrey Plaza is the greatest host in the history of hosting. We are thrilled to have her back. Today is also the last day to join Film Independent as a member to get access to the nominated films and vote on the winners.”

Past Spirit Awards hosts have included duos Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, Kate McKinnon and Kumail Nanjiani and Fred Armisen and Kristen Bell.

Plaza won a Spirit Award for best first feature for her social media satire “Ingrid Goes West.” Best known for her role as April Ludgate on NBC’s sitcom “Parks and Recreation,” Plaza’s credits also include “Jeff Baena’s “The Little Hours,” Colin Trevorrow’s “Safety Not Guaranteed,” Noah Hawley’s “Legion” on FX and Lina Roessler’s “Best Sellers.”

Up next, she will star in the drama “Black Bear” opposite Christopher Abbott and Sarah Gadon. The film is set to premiere at Sundance Film Festival in January.