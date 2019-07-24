×

Atom Tickets, Regal Entertainment End Partnership (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Atom Tickets
CREDIT: Courtesy of Atom Tickets

Regal Entertainment, the country’s second largest theater chain, will no longer sell tickets to the movies it exhibits on Atom Tickets, Variety has learned.

The two companies quietly ended their agreement in July when Regal opted not to renew its deal with the ticketer. The partnership started in 2016.

“Atom has more than 60 exhibitors on our network including the largest chain in the country, AMC, and our newest partner, Cinemark,” a spokesperson for Atom said in a statement to Variety. “Though we’re disappointed in Regal’s move, we are more concerned with their lack of support for aggregators. We believe that movie fans should have choice when it comes to deciding where they buy their movie tickets. Thanks to our network exhibition partners, we are happy to share that 90% of movie-goers live within 5 miles of an Atom supported theater.”

Regal did not respond to a request for comment, however, a source with knowledge of the situation, said that the chain is beginning to move away from third-party sellers. It is also preparing to launch its own subscription service, following in the footsteps of AMC and Cinemark, which have their own monthly plans for frequent moviegoers.

The news of Regal’s departure comes two months after Atom announced that it had partnered with Cinemark and would begin selling tickets to its 340 U.S. locations on its app. Atom is also available in several other major theater chains, including AMC, Landmark, and National Amusements’ Showcase Cinemas.

Atom Tickets was founded in 2014 with an investor group that included Lionsgate, Disney, 20th Century Fox Film and Fidelity. The service allows customers to buy tickets in advance, as well as coordinate moviegoing with friends and pre-order concessions.

Rebecca Rubin contributed to this report.

More Film

  • Atom Tickets

    Atom Tickets, Regal Entertainment End Partnership (EXCLUSIVE)

    Regal Entertainment, the country’s second largest theater chain, will no longer sell tickets to the movies it exhibits on Atom Tickets, Variety has learned. The two companies quietly ended their agreement in July when Regal opted not to renew its deal with the ticketer. The partnership started in 2016. “Atom has more than 60 exhibitors [...]

  • Skin Movie Jamie Bell

    'Skin' Makeup Artist Stretches the Limits of Tattoo Design

    “If the audience didn’t believe in the tattoos, we were dead before we even began,” says director Guy Nattiv of “Skin,” a reality-based drama about white supremacist Bryon Widner, who renounced those beliefs and his body-covering markings.  So Nattiv tapped Emmy-winning makeup maestro Stephen Bettles for the job — a massive project that Bettles says [...]

  • Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio'Once Upon

    Leonardo DiCaprio Embraces the "Ebbs and Flows" of Hollywood Stardom

    In Quentin Tarantino‘s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Leonardo DiCaprio plays a fading Hollywood star in the 1960s who has been reduced to guests in television shows and making spaghetti westerns in Italy. While the Oscar winning actor doesn’t have to worry about fading anytime soon, he did tell Variety’s Marc Malkin on Monday [...]

  • Rutger Hauer 'Sights of Death' film

    Rutger Hauer, 'Blade Runner' Co-Star, Dies at 75

    Rutger Hauer, the versatile Dutch leading man of the ’70s who went on star in the 1982 “Blade Runner” as Roy Batty, died July 19 at his home in the Netherlands after a short illness. He was 75. Hauer’s agent, Steve Kenis, confirmed the news and said that Hauer’s funeral was held Wednesday. His most [...]

  • Jennifer Lawrence Nightmare Alley

    Jennifer Lawrence to Star in Paolo Sorrentino's 'Mob Girl'

    Jennifer Lawrence is set to star in Makeready’s adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Teresa Carpenter true-crime story “Mob Girl.” Lawrence will also produce the film, which is based on the life of the mob wife turned police informant  Arlyne Brickman, alongside Justine Polsky via their production company, Excellent Cadaver. Academy Award winner Paolo Sorrentino has [...]

  • Dominque Boutonnat

    Producer Dominique Boutonnat Appointed President of France's National Film Board

    Dominique Boutonnat, a film executive who was an associate producer of “Two Days in Paris,” “Polisse” and “The Intouchables,” has been appointed president of France’s National Film Board, or CNC. The government-backed organization plays a key role in the allocation of film and TV subsidies, as well as establishing rules applying to the local industry. [...]

  • Simon Yam Hong Kong actor Simon

    'Tomb Raider' Actor Simon Yam Released From Hospital After Stabbing

    Veteran Hong Kong actor Simon Yam was released from the hospital Wednesday after being stabbed five days earlier at a promotional event in mainland China. Yam, 64, whose vast body of work includes a significant role in “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – Cradle of Life,” left the private Adventist Hospital in Hong Kong, to which [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad