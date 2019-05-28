Atom Tickets Partners With Cinemark Chain

Mobile ticketing app Atom Tickets has partnered with the Cinemark movie theater chain, adding more than 4,500 screens at 340 U.S. locations to its network.

The Cinemark locations are expected to go live on the Atom app and website by mid-summer. The network will cover more than 26,000 screens with theaters in Dallas, Houston, San Francisco, Sacramento and Denver.

Atom Tickets, founded in 2014, has raised more than $125 million from Lionsgate, Disney, 20th Century Fox Film and Fidelity, including a $60 million funding round last year. The service touts itself as a method for customers to avoid sold-out shows, eliminate the need for paper tickets, pre-order concessions and skip lines at theaters.

“We’re thrilled to have Cinemark as our newest exhibitor partner to satisfy the significant consumer demand for this chain of theatres on the Atom platform,” said chairman and co-founder Matthew Bakal. “We know this partnership will deliver an even better user experience when hundreds of Cinemark locations appear in the Atom app.”

Atom Tickets said Tuesday it has 6 million monthly unique visitors and seven of the top 10 U.S. exhibitors, including AMC Theatres, Regal Cinemas, Harkins Theatres, National Amusements’ Showcase Cinemas, Malco Theatres, Landmark Theatres and ArcLight Cinemas.

“Our first priority is to make purchasing tickets as seamless as possible for our guests,” said Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi. “Through our partnership with Atom Tickets, Cinemark’s customers will now have even more opportunities to easily access tickets to every must-see movie.”