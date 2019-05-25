Netflix Snags Worldwide Rights to Cannes Winners ‘Atlantics,’ ‘I Lost My Body’

Mati Diop’s feature directorial debut “Atlantics” and Jérémy Clapin’s animated favorite “I Lost My Body” have both been acquired by Netflix following wins at Cannes Film Festival.

“Atlantics” was awarded the grand prix while “I Lost My Body” was voted the best film at the independent International Critics Week.

The deals are for worldwide rights with the exception of China, Benelux, Switzerland, Russia, and France for “Atlantics” and China, Benelux, Turkey, and France for “I Lost My Body.” Netflix has SVOD rights 36-months following theatrical release for France, Benelux, and Switzerland for “Atlantics” and in France for “I Lost My Body.”

“Atlantics” tells the story of 17-year-old Ada, who is in love with Souleiman, but has been promised to another man. One night, Souleiman and his co-workers leave Dakar by sea, in hopes of a better future. Several days later, a fire ruins Ada’s wedding and a mysterious fever starts to spread. Little does Ada know that Souleiman has returned. Mama Sané, Amadou Mbow, Ibrahima Traoré, and Nicole Sougou star.

“I Lost My Body” follows a cut-off hand as it escapes from a dissection lab with one crucial goal: to get back to its body. As it scrambles through the pitfalls of Paris, it remembers its life with the young man it was once attached to… until they met Gabrielle.