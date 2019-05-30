×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

The Atlantic, Anonymous Content Sign First-Look Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of the Atlantic

The Atlantic and Anonymous Content have signed a first-look agreement, Variety has learned. Under the pact, Anonymous, the producer of movies and shows such as “Spotlight” and “True Detective,” will have the initial crack at developing and making scripted and unscripted content from the Atlantic’s past and present articles and content.

Both companies share a common investor. Emerson Collective, the limited liability company founded by Laurene Powell Jobs, is the majority owner of the Atlantic, as well as a minority stakeholder in Anonymous Content.

“It helped us find common cause,” the Atlantic’s president Bob Cohn said in an interview. “Although we knew of Anonymous Content’s great work and they knew of ours.”

“We’re cut from the same cloth in terms of our commitment to high-quality storytelling,” he added.

The deal between the companies encompasses projects across multiple platforms and mediums including feature films, documentaries, television shows, and podcasts. It’s the first such pact for the Atlantic, but it comes as other media companies are forging similar alliances with entertainment ventures. The Guardian has a partnership with Vice, NBC and BuzzFeed teamed up to produce TV content, and Paramount TV and Anonymous Content previously signed a first-look deal with Condé Nast Entertainment to to develop and produce scripted series.

Related

The Atlantic covers a range of topics, extending from culture to politics to healthcare. Recent cover stories have included a Yoni Applebaum essay that argued for impeaching President Donald Trump, David Frum’s look at immigration in America, and James Carroll’s call to abolish the priesthood.

Cohn said the Atlantic is routinely approached by producers who are interested in turning the magazine’s stories into shows or movies. It is represented by UTA and the talent agency has already been working with the Atlantic’s staff to find articles that could inspire programming or movies. Cohn estimates that roughly a dozen potential projects have been identified. The first-look deal with Anonymous Content will help the company be more proactive, he argued.

“Having that day-to-day working relationship with another partner will expedite and accelerate the process,” said Cohn.

Editorial production and video licensing will be overseen by Kasia Cieplak-Mayr von Baldegg, executive producer of Atlantic Studios. The Atlantic said it will hire an executive to help develop the material that is optioned.

“The Atlantic is one of the most original voices in the media landscape,” the partners at Anonymous Content said in a statement. “As a trailblazer in media, they continually produce compelling pieces on some of the most critical issues of our time and we look forward to working with them to help extend their incredible storytelling capabilities.”

Popular on Variety

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

More Film

  • The Atlantic, Anonymous Content Team to

    The Atlantic, Anonymous Content Sign First-Look Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Atlantic and Anonymous Content have signed a first-look agreement, Variety has learned. Under the pact, Anonymous, the producer of movies and shows such as “Spotlight” and “True Detective,” will have the initial crack at developing and making scripted and unscripted content from the Atlantic’s past and present articles and content. Both companies share a [...]

  • Poster of Bucheon International Fantastic Film

    Korea's BiFan Fantasy Festival to Focus on Sci-Fi

    Sci-fi will be center stage at South Korea’s Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, Asia’s largest genre film event. The ten-day film festival will run from Jun. 27 through Jul. 7. Ridley Scott’s “Blade Runner” inspired the festival’s official artwork this year. The film will also play in special program ‘Robots: Future Beyond the Human Race’ [...]

  • Empty movie theater

    Despite Uptick, Female Film Critics Remain Outnumbered By Men

    Women who review films for mainstream media inched closer to gender parity last year, but continued underrepresentation is damaging to their employment numbers and a disservice to moviegoers, a new study finds. At the close of this spring, 34% of film reviewers who were counted on aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and working for print, broadcast, and [...]

  • 'Lillian' Review: Andreas Horvath's Hard-Going Trans-American

    Cannes Film Review: 'Lillian'

    In 1926, Polish-born immigrant Lillian Alling decided either that she was done with New York City or it was done with her, and set out to take the long way home. Traveling on foot, she crossed into Canada at Niagara Falls, headed for Alaska, and continued her epic solo trek along the Bering Strait toward [...]

  • Naomi Kawase

    Playtime, Kino Intl. Board Naomi Kawase's 'Comes Morning' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paris-based company Playtime and Japanese outfit Kino Intl. have boarded “Comes Morning” (“Asa ga Kuru”), the next project by revered Japanese director Naomi Kawase. The film started shooting last month in Tokyo. Penned by Kawase and based on Mizuki Tsujimura’s bestselling novel of the same name, “Comes Morning” tells the story of a young couple, [...]

  • John Wick Chapter 3

    'John Wick: Chapter 3' Wins Top Prize at Golden Trailer Awards

    AV Squad and Lionsgate won the best of show prize for the Conversation trailer for “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” at the 20th Annual Golden Trailer Awards. The awards were handed out Wednesday night at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles and drew more than 1,000 attendees. A total of 17 [...]

  • Always Be My Maybe

    Film Review: Netflix's ‘Always Be My Maybe’

    Society, and relentless commercial campaigns, constantly bombard women with messages about matrimony: Score a big, sparkly diamond. Obsess over a fancy white dress. And definitely marry your best friend. That latter cliché has been espoused by countless Hollywood comedies, from “My Best Friend’s Wedding” to “Made of Honor,” where one party resorts to outlandish shenanigans [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad