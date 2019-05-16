×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ashley Judd, Neil Patrick Harris to Star in Biopic on Anti-Gay Activist Anita Bryant (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: REX/ Shutterstock

Ashley Judd and Neil Patrick Harris will star in “Anita,” a long-gestating biopic of Anita Bryant, the TV pitchwoman and singer who campaigned against local anti-discrimination ordinances in Florida, inadvertently igniting the gay rights movement.

Chad Hodge, creator of TNT series “Good Behavior,” will write and direct, and Howard Rosenman (“Call Me by Your Name”) and Darren Star (“Sex and the City”) produce. Mimi Steinbauer’s Radiant Films Intl. has boarded sales and is at Cannes with the project.

Bryant was a singer and spokesperson for orange juice and the Florida Citrus Commission. She fronted a campaign in the late 1970s called Save Our Children that advocated against rules prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, tanking her career in the process. While researching the history, Hodge spent significant time with Bryant in her Oklahoma home, and that element is recounted in the movie. Harris plays Hodge as he meets Bryant, who is played by Judd.

Related

“As a gay man and a writer who likes to explore complex, messy characters, I’ve always thought about Anita Bryant,” Hodge said. “How could this celebrity who espoused Christian goodness and orange juice through song suddenly use those platforms to go on a nationwide anti-gay crusade and overturn gay rights laws? I wanted to find out who Anita was, who the people around her were, and what everybody wanted out of this.”

He added that the story has a contemporary resonance and “holds up a mirror, and a warning, to our current society.”

“Chad has one simple goal with this film — to tell the truth,” Steinbauer added. “Ashley and Neil are perfectly cast to explore this complicated, conflicted person and to give audiences the opportunity to see first-hand how Anita’s actions led to a movement that is still prevalent and necessary 42 years later.”

Principal photography starts in September. Tim Duffy will also produce. Michael W. Gray will exec produce.

There have been several efforts to get films and series about Bryant off the ground, including one from Hodge and Star for HBO. There is archive footage of Bryant in “Milk,” and she appeared in person in Michael Moore film “Roger and Me.” Lawrence Kasdan was reported to have a film about Bryant for Amazon Studios in the works in 2018.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • Ashley Judd, Neil Patrick Harris Starring

    Ashley Judd, Neil Patrick Harris to Star in Biopic on Anti-Gay Activist Anita Bryant (EXCLUSIVE)

    Ashley Judd and Neil Patrick Harris will star in “Anita,” a long-gestating biopic of Anita Bryant, the TV pitchwoman and singer who campaigned against local anti-discrimination ordinances in Florida, inadvertently igniting the gay rights movement. Chad Hodge, creator of TNT series “Good Behavior,” will write and direct, and Howard Rosenman (“Call Me by Your Name”) [...]

  • My Salinger Year

    Sigourney Weaver Starrer 'My Salinger Year' Pre-Sells to Major Territories for Memento (EXCLUSIVE)

    Memento Films Intl. has inked a raft of strong pre-sales on Philippe Falardeau’s “My Salinger Year,” the big-screen adaptation of Joanna Rakoff’s international bestseller that will star Sigourney Weaver and Margaret Qualley (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”). Set to start shooting May 23, “My Salinger Year” has pre-sold to Spain (A Contracorriente), Latin America [...]

  • Mario Casas to Star in ‘Cross

    Mario Casas to Star in ‘Cross the Line’ From YouTuber David Victori (EXCLUSIVE)

    Mario Casas, one of Spain’s biggest heartthrobs, is set to star in “Cross the Line,” directed by Barcelona’s David Victori. It starts shooting May 24. Casas has lately branched out into more demanding upscale fare such as Netflix’s “The Photographer of Mauthausen.” Victori is the winner of the first YouTube Your Film Festival, having helmed [...]

  • Film Movement Takes U.S., Canada, on

    Cannes: Film Movement Takes U.S. and Canada, on ‘Temblores,’ ‘Genesis’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Focusing on award-winning independent and foreign films by some of the world’s great directors, New York based Film Movement has acquired all rights to the U.S. and Canada on the latest titles by two auteurs with growing international reputations: “Temblores,” from Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante, and Quebecois Phillipe Lesage’s “Genesis.” “Temblores,” Bustamante’s follow-up to his debut, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad