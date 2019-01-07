×
‘Roma,’ ‘A Star Is Born,’ ‘Yellowstone’ Among ASC Cinematography Nominees

By
Kristopher Tapley

Awards Editor

Roma Star is Born Handmaids Tale
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix/Warner Bros./Hulu

The American Society of Cinematographers has announced nominees in film and television for 2018.

Film nominees included Alfonso Cuaron’s digital 65mm black-and-white lensing of his own “Roma,” Linus Sandgren’s multi-format work on Damien Chazelle’s moonshot drama “First Man,” Matthew Libatique for Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born,” Robbie Ryan for Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Favourite” and Lukasz Zal for Pawel Pawlikowski’s “Cold War.”

Cuarón became the second director ever nominated by the ASC for shooting his or her own film. Cary Joji Fukunaga was nominated in the Spotlight Award category for “Beasts of No Nation” in 2016.

Television nominees included Adriano Goldman’s elegant work on Netflix’s “The Crown,” Colin Watkinson and Zoe White’s moody execution on Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Ben Richardson’s big-country visuals in Paramount’s “Yellowstone,” and Florian Hoffmeister’s lush lensing of AMC’s “The Terror.”

In the spotlight award category, honoring lesser-seen releases, Joshua James Richards (“The Rider”), Giorgi Shvelidze (“Namme”), and Frank van den Eeden (“Girl”) were recognized.

See the full list of nominees below. Winners will be announced at the 33rd Annual ASC Awards on Feb. 9. The ceremony will also celebrate the ASC’s 100th anniversary.

Theatrical Release
Alfonso Cuarón for “Roma
Matthew Libatique, ASC for “A Star is Born
Robbie Ryan, BSC, ISC for “The Favourite”
Linus Sandgren, ASC, FSF for “First Man”
Łukasz Żal, PSC for “Cold War”

Spotlight Award
Joshua James Richards for “The Rider”
Giorgi Shvelidze for “Namme”
Frank van den Eeden, NSC, SBC for “Girl”

Episode of a Series for Non-Commercial Television
Gonzalo Amat for “The Man in the High Castle” – “Jahr Null”
Adriano Goldman, ASC, ABC for “The Crown” – “Beryl”
David Klein, ASC for “Homeland” – “Paean to the People”
Colin Watkinson, ASC for “The Handmaid’s Tale” – “The Word”
Cathal Watters, ISC for “Peaky Blinders” – “The Company”
Zoë White, ACS for “The Handmaid’s Tale” – “Holly”

Episode of a Series for Commercial Television
Nathaniel Goodman, ASC for “Timeless” – “The King of the Delta Blues”
Jon Joffin, ASC for “Beyond” – “Two Zero One”
Ben Richardson for “Yellowstone” – “Daybreak”
David Stockton, ASC for “Gotham” – “A Dark Knight: Queen Takes Knight”
Thomas Yatsko, ASC for “Damnation” – “A Different Species”

Motion Picture, Miniseries, or Pilot Made for Television
James Friend, BSC for “Patrick Melrose” – “Bad News”
Mathias Herndl, AAC for “Genius: Picasso” – “Chapter 1”
Florian Hoffmeister, BSC for “The Terror” – “Go for “Broke”
M. David Mullen, ASC for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (pilot)
Brendan Steacy, CSC for “Alias Grace” – “Part 1”

