×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Asbury Park Doc Featuring Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Van Zandt to Hit Theaters

"Asbury Park: Riot, Redemption, Rock n’ Roll" will be shown on May 22 and 29.

By

Michele's Most Recent Stories

View All
STONE PONY Patrons wait outside The Stone Pony bar in Asbury Park, N.J., Sept. 18, 1998. Supporters of The Stone Pony launched a campaign, to prevent the famous venue from being bought out and relocated as part of Asbury Park's redevelopment efforts. The club first opened in 1974STONE PONY, ASBURY PARK, USA
CREDIT: Mike Derer/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“Asbury Park: Riot, Redemption, Rock n’ Roll,” a new documentary exploring the roots of the New Jersey sound, is hitting theaters worldwide for an engagement on May 22 and 29.

The film chronicles the town’s founding, its Jersey Shore heyday and dark periods like the race riots of the 1960s. Helping to dig deep into Asbury Park’s history are local luminaries Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Van Zandt (aka Little Steven) and Southside Johnny Lyons. The theater run was facilitated through a partnership with Jersey Mike’s Subs and Halo X Media. The two companies are teaming up to donate a portion of the profits to promoting and creating music education programs for children, according to a release.

“Jersey Mike’s is also an iconic part of the Jersey Shore and a great supporter of the community,” said the film’s Director Tom Jones. “Their heartfelt desire to make a difference makes them a dream partner and is a part of what makes them a great American brand. It is inspiring.”

Related

The film, which premiered on April 28, at the Asbury Music and Film Festival at the Paramount Theatre, includes concert footage of Springsteen joining Van Zandt at a performance in 2018.

Speaking to an audience at the festival after a screening of concert clips from the Thrill Hill Archives, Springsteen joked that after seeing a rough cut of the film the previous year, he wondered: “Why am I not in this? I should be in this.”

That tremendous oversight was rectified as Springsteen sat down inside the old Upstage Club for an on-camera interview. Springsteen said he was amazed that the interior looked “exactly the same” as it did the last time he was inside the building.

“Something happened here that wasn’t happening any place else,” Bruce Springsteen says in the film.  “And that mattered.”

Other E Street Band members and musicians in the film include: David Sancious, Garry Tallent, Edward Carter and Max Weinberg. Additionally, Jones assembled interviews with historians, a former mayor, and musicians from every background.

“You’d go to Ocean Grove to pray and Asbury Park to party,” Southside Johnny Lyons remembers in the film.

“We are pleased to support this project which shares an important part of our home state’s history, and have the opportunity to support youth music education programs at the same time,” said Rich Hope, CMO of Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc. “At Jersey Mike’s, we have always believed that getting children involved in activities, from the arts to sports, builds leadership, confidence and resilience.”

“Asbury Park: Riot, Redemption, Rock n’ Roll is a story about a community pulling together in trying times and finding common ground through music,” added Kymberli Frueh, senior vice president of programming and content acquisitions North America, Trafalgar Releasing. “It is remarkable to see companies like Jersey Mike’s recognizing the importance of music education and supporting initiatives that help to connect children with their passion and each other.”

Watch a trailer for the doc below:

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Film

  • STONE PONY Patrons wait outside The

    Asbury Park Doc Featuring Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Van Zandt to Hit Theaters

    “Asbury Park: Riot, Redemption, Rock n’ Roll,” a new documentary exploring the roots of the New Jersey sound, is hitting theaters worldwide for an engagement on May 22 and 29. The film chronicles the town’s founding, its Jersey Shore heyday and dark periods like the race riots of the 1960s. Helping to dig deep into [...]

  • Cannes Comes Under Fire for Honoring

    Cannes to Go Ahead With Award for Alain Delon Despite His Controversial Statements

    The Cannes Film Festival is going forward with its decision to award an honorary Palme d’Or to Alain Delon despite criticism from the U.S. organization Women and Hollywood over comments that the veteran French actor has made about slapping women, opposing the adoption of children by same-sex parents and supporting the rise of the far [...]

  • Benedict Cumberbatch Elisabeth Moss

    Benedict Cumberbatch, Elisabeth Moss to Star in Jane Campion's New Film (EXCLUSIVE)

    Benedict Cumberbatch and Elisabeth Moss will star in Jane Campion’s new film, “The Power of the Dog,” an adaptation of the Thomas Savage novel. Campion will direct from a script she adapted, with See-Saw Films’ in-house sales arm, Cross City Films, launching sales at this month’s Cannes Film Festival. The movie will go into pre-production [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    'Hellraiser' Revival in the Works With 'Dark Knight' Writer David S. Goyer

    Clive Barker’s 1987 horror movie “Hellriaser” is getting the revival treatment at Gary Barber’s Spyglass Media Group. “The Dark Knight” writer David S. Goyer is on board to produce and pen the script. Spyglass will finance, develop, and fast track the film for worldwide theatrical distribution. This marks the first project since the company announced [...]

  • mothers day gifts movies moms daughter

    9 Mother's Day Gifts Inspired by Our Favorite Movie Moms

    Whether they’re fighting to keep their family together or fighting to hold on to their youth, there has been no shortage of memorable mother-daughter moments in film. This Mother’s Day, we’re taking cues from some of our favorite movie moms to find gifts that even the most discerning of them would approve of. From new [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad