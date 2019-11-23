×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Arthur Marks, ‘Perry Mason’ and Blaxploitation Director, Dies at 92

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Arthur Marks Obit
CREDIT: Courtesy of Paul Marks

Prolific producer and director Arthur Marks, who worked on “Perry Mason” and blaxploitation movies including “Detroit 9000” and “Friday Foster,” has died. He was 92.

Marks died Nov. 13 at his home in Woodland Hills, Calif. His son, “Narcos” producer Paul Marks, confirmed his passing to Variety.

Marks was a native of Los Angeles who was born in 1927 into a show business family. His grandparents were actors in silent pictures and his father, Dave Marks, worked as an MGM assistant director and production manager who worked on “The Wizard of Oz” and “Easter Parade.” Arthur Marks worked as a child actor, getting work as an extra and bit player on “The Good Earth” (1937), “Boys Town” (1938) and Mickey Rooney’s Andy Hardy series.

Marks joined the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy during World War II and served with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He began working in the production department at MGM, became a member of the Directors Guild of America in 1952 and worked as an assistant director at Columbia and on the TV shows “Casablanca” and “Broken Arrow.”

Marks directed 76 episodes of the CBS legal drama “Perry Mason,” starring Ramon Burr, and produced 145 episodes between 1958 and 1966. He also directed the films “Togetherness” (1970), “Bonnie’s Kids” (1972), “Class of ’74” (1972), “The Roommates” (1973), “A Woman for All Men” (1975) and “Linda Lovelace for President” (1975), along with episodes of “I Spy,” “Starsky and Hutch,” “Mannix” and “The Dukes of Hazzard.”

Besides “Detroit 9000” and “Friday Foster,” Marks also directed blaxploitation titles “Bucktown,” starring  Pam Grier; “J.D.’s Revenge,” a horror film starring Glynn Turman; and “The Monkey Hustle,” starring Yaphet Kotto. He was president of General Film Corp., which distributed many of his blaxploitation titles as well as “The Candy Snatchers” and “The Zebra Killer.”

“Detroit 9000,” starring Alex Rocco and Hari Rhodes, received a re-release from Quentin Tarantino’s Rolling Thunder Pictures in 1998.

Survivors include his sons Paul and Beau; daughters Kathleen and Elizabeth; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis.

More Film

  • Jihan El-Tahri

    DOX BOX Makes Push to Boost Arab, African Documentary Filmmakers

    After being appointed director of DOX BOX earlier this year, the acclaimed French-Egyptian documentary filmmaker Jihan El-Tahri had a vision for how she could foster the continued evolution of a Berlin-based organization already devoted to the development of a sustainable documentary industry in the Arab world. From the start, that meant strengthening ties between the Arab region [...]

  • Frozen 2

    Box Office: 'Frozen 2' Launches With Invigorating $41.8 Million on Friday

    Disney’s “Frozen 2” is teed up to roast the pre-Thanksgiving weekend box office in its debut with an estimated $124 million from 4,440 North Americans locations. In a very distant second could be the second frame of Fox’s “Ford v Ferrari” with about $15 million. However, Tom Hanks’ “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” may [...]

  • Film Bazaar, Goa, India

    Film Bazaar: India Poised to Unveil Incentive Schemes, Fund (EXCLUSIVE)

    Incentive schemes for international co-productions shooting in India will soon be operational, Variety has exclusively learned.The schemes that were teased during the 2018 edition of Film Bazaar are now ready and an official announcement from the Government of India is expected in early 2020. India’s ministry of commerce and industry has chosen the audiovisual industry [...]

  • Suk Suk picked up by Films

    Golden Horse Contender 'Suk Suk' Scores Taiwan, Hong Kong Releases

    “Suk Suk,” a gay drama which is in contention for the best film prize at Saturday’s Golden Horse Awards, has succeeded in lining up theatrical distributors in Taiwan and Hong Kong. For Taiwan, it was acquired by distributor Cai Chang International. In Hong Kong, it has been picked up by Golden Scene. The deals were [...]

  • Anthony McCarten, Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Pryce

    Singapore: Fernando Meirelles on Making ‘The Two Popes’ a Catholic Film With Universal Appeal (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix Original film, “The Two Popes,” from Fernando Meirelles, the Oscar-nominated director of “City of God,” arrives at the Singapore International Film Festival as part of a global festival run that includes Telluride, Toronto, Busan, London, Mumbai, Camerimage and AFI. Adapted from his own play by fellow Oscar nominee Anthony McCarten (“Darkest Hour,” “The Theory [...]

  • Channing Tatum Roy Lee

    Film News Roundup: Channing Tatum, Roy Lee to Produce 'The Maxx'

    In today’s film news roundup, Channing Tatum and Roy Lee are developing “The Maxx,” Leslie Uggams has joined “The Ravine” and Safehouse Pictures is expanding. PROJECT LAUNCH Channing Tatum and Roy Lee are teaming up to produce a movie or television show based on the Image Comics series “The Maxx.” Tatum will produce through his [...]

  • Jason Derulo

    Jason Derulo Celebrates Music Career Milestone, Reveals Action Movie Ambition

    Warner Records celebrated one of its own on Thursday night (Nov. 21), presenting Jason Derulo with a plaque commemorating 190 million overall sales worldwide. The event at the Argyle in Los Angeles came on the heels of his latest release, the EP “2 Sides” (Side 1)” and also marked other milestones. Variety caught up with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad