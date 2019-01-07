×
‘Buster Scruggs,’ ‘Black Panther,’ ‘Haunting of Hill House’ Nominated for Art Directors Guild Awards

Kristopher Tapley

CREDIT: Courtesy of Marvel/Amazon Studios/Sony Pictures

The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) has announced nominees for excellence in production design in feature film and television for 2018.

Among the film nominees in three categories — period, fantasy, and contemporary — were the Coen brothers’ Western anthology “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” hit Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther,” and Tom Cruise spectacle “Mission: Impossible — Fallout.”

On the television side, nominees included Netflix’s latter-year smash “The Haunting of Hill House,” Hulu’s Stephen King-inspired “Castle Rock,” HBO’s “Sharp Objects” with Amy Adams, and FX’s acclaimed episode of “Atlanta,” “Teddy Perkins.”

Previously announced, “Mary Poppins Returns” director Rob Marshall will receive the ADG’s cinematic imagery award. Slated for Hall of Fame inductions are British production designer and set decorator Anthony Masters (“2001: A Space Odyssey”) and Benjamin Carre (“The Phantom of the Opera,” “The Wizard of Oz”). Lifetime achievement awards will also be presented to production designer Jeannine Oppewall, senior illustrator and production designer Ed Verreaux, scenic artist Jim Fiorito, and set designer and art director William F. Matthews.

Winners in the competitive categories will be announced at the 23rd Annual Art Directors Guild Awards on Feb. 2.

FEATURE FILM

Period Film
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” (Jess Gonchor)
“Bohemian Rhapsody” (Aaron Haye)
“The Favourite” (Fiona Crombie)
“First Man” (Nathan Crowley)
“Roma” (Eugenio Caballero)

Fantasy Film
Black Panther” (Hannah Beachler)
“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” (Stuart Craig)
“The House With a Clock in Its Walls” (Jon Hutman)
“Mary Poppins Returns” (John Myhre)
“Ready Player One” (Adam Stockhausen)

Contemporary Film
“A Quiet Place” (Jeffrey Beecroft)
“A Star Is Born” (Karen Murphy)
“Crazy Rich Asians” (Nelson Coates)
“Mission: Impossible — Fallout” (Peter Wenham)
“Welcome to Marwen” (Stefan Dechant)

Animated Film
“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (Colin Stimpson)
“Incredibles 2” (Ralph Eggleston)
“Isle of Dogs” (Adam Stockhausen, Paul Harrod)
“Ralph Breaks the Internet” (Cory Loftis)
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (Justin K. Thompson)

TELEVISION

One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series
“A Series of Unfortunate Events” – “The Ersatz Elevator: Part One” (Bo Welch)
The Haunting of Hill House” – “The Bent-Neck Lady” (Patricio M. Farrell)
“The Man in the High Castle” – “Now More Than Ever, We Care About You,” “History Ends,” “Jahr Null” (Drew Broughton)
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – “Simone,” “We’re Going to the Catskills!” (Bill Groom)
“Westworld” – “Akane No Mai” (Howard Cummings)

One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series
“Better Call Saul” – “Piñata,” “Coushatta” (Judy Rhee)
“Castle Rock” – “The Box” (Steve Arnold)
“The Handmaid’s Tale” – “June,” “Unwomen” (Mark White, Elisabeth Williams)
“House of Cards” – “Episode 627: Chapter 72” (Julie Walker)
“Ozark” – “Once a Langmore…,” “The Gold Coast” (Derek R. Hill)

Television Movie or Miniseries
“The Alienist” – “The Boy on the Bridge” (Mara LePere-Schloop)
“American Horror Story: Apocalypse” – “Fire and Reign” (Valdar Wilt)
“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (Judy Becker)
“Maniac” (Alex Digerlando)
“Sharp Objects” (John Paino)

Half-Hour Single-Camera Series
“Atlanta” – “Teddy Perkins” (Timothy O’Brien)
“Glow” – “Viking Funeral,” “Perfects are People, Too,” “Rosalie” (Todd Fjelsted)
“The Good Place” – “Janet(s)” (Ian Phillips)
“Homecoming” – “Mandatory” (Anastasia White)
“Silicon Valley” – “Tech Evangelist,” “Artificial Emotional Intelligence” (Richard Toyon)

Multi-Camera Series
“The Big Bang Theory” – “The Novelization Correlation,” “The Sibling Realignment,” “The Bow Tie Asymmetry” (John Shaffner)
“Murphy Brown” – “#MurphyToo” (Jane Musky)
“The Ranch” – “Travelin’ Prayer,” “Tie Our Love (In a Double Knot),” “Fresh Out of Forgiveness” (John Shaffner)
“Sesame Street” – “Book Worming,” “The Count’s Counting Error,” “Street Food” (David Gallo)
“Will & Grace” – “The Three Wise Men,” “Tex and the City,” “Anchor Away” (Glenda Rovello)

Short Format: Web Series, Music Video or Commercial (TIE)
Apple – “Welcome Home” (Christopher Glass)
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” (Ethan Tobman)
Kendrick Lamar – “All the Stars” (Ethan Tobman)
Nespresso – “Quest” (Michael Gaw)
Rolex – “2018 Academy Awards” (Shane Valentino, Craig Pavilionis)
A Tribe Called Quest – “The Space Program” (Kay Boydell)

Variety, Reality or Event Special
“Drunk History” – “Halloween” (Chloe Arbiture)
“Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” (Jason Ardizzone-West)
“The Oscars: 90th Annual Academy Awards” (Derek McLane)
“Portlandia” – “Riot Spray” (Schuyler Telleen)
“Saturday Night Live” – “Bill Hader + Arcade Fire,” “John Mulaney + Jack White,” “Donald Glover + Childish Gambino” (Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, Joseph DeTullio)

  • Art Directors Guild Awards Nominations 2019:

