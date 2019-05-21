×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film News Roundup: ‘Armstrong’ Doc Set for Release on 50th Anniversary of Moon Landing

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Apollo 11
CREDIT: NASA/REX/Shutterstock

In today’s film news roundup, a Neil Armstrong documentary and “The Invisible Man” get release dates, “Forrest Gump” and “Saving Private Ryan” get re-released and Patrick Fugit gets cast.

RELEASE DATES

Gravitas Ventures has bought worldwide rights to the Neil Armstrong documentary “Armstrong” and will open the film on July 12 in theaters and on demand, Variety has learned exclusively.

“Armstrong,” featuring the voice of Harrison Ford, is directed by David Fairhead (“Spitfire” and “Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo”), and produced by Gareth Dodds and Keith Haviland (“The Last Man on the Moon”). The film will open eight days before the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.

“Armstrong” will include never-before-seen family home-movie footage and photos, showcasing Armstrong’s service as a fighter pilot in Korea, his test-pilot days, and the Gemini 8 and Apollo 11 missions.

****

Related

Universal Pictures has set a March 13, 2020, release date for “The Invisible Man,” starring Elisabeth Moss and Storm Reid.

The thriller will shoot in Sydney, Australia, beginning in July with Leigh Whannell directing, writing and executive producing. Whannell wrote, directed and executive produced the 2018 sci-fi thriller “Upgrade,” and wrote and produced “Insidious: The Last Key.” Producers are Jason Blum for his Blumhouse Productions and Kylie Du Fresne for Goalpost Pictures.

The original “The Invisible Man” was based on H. G. Wells’ science fiction novel. Produced by Universal Pictures, the film stars Claude Rains and Gloria Stuart. The new movie is a co-production of Goalpost Pictures Australia and Blumhouse Productions, in association with Nervous Tick, for Universal Pictures.

****

Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures have scheduled June showings at over 600 North American locations for Tom Hanks titles “Saving Private Ryan” and “Forrest Gump.”

“Saving Private Ryan” plays June 2 and 5, in honor of the 75th anniversary of D-Day. “Forrest Gump” screens June 23 and 25, and celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. All presentations screen at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time.

“Saving Private Ryan” stars Hanks, Edward Burns, Matt Damon and Tom Sizemore. The Steven Spielberg pic — the highest-grossing film of 1998 — recreates the D-Day invasion of June 6, 1944.

“Forrest Gump,” directed by Robert Zemeckis, was the top-grossing film of 1994. Starring Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson and Sally Field, the movie won six Academy Awards, including best picture, director and actor.

CASTINGS

Patrick Fugit, Ingrid Sophie Schram and Owen Campbell have joined the cast of Jon Cuartas’ “My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Principal photography began Monday in Salt Lake City. The film is executive produced by Kenny Riches and Matt Wigham, financed by Dualist, and produced by Anthony Pedone, Jesse Brown and Ian Peterson in association with Film Exchange.

The story centers on a family of recluses who will do anything to keep their sickly, younger brother (Campbell) alive. The middle-born son (Fugit), however, wants nothing more than to escape their cyclical nightmare.

Fugit was most recently seen in Damien Chazelle’s “First Man.” He first came to prominence as the star of “Almost Famous.” Schram appeared in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread.” Campbell recurred on FX’s “The Americans.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Film

  • Apollo 11

    Film News Roundup: 'Armstrong' Doc Set for Release on 50th Anniversary of Moon Landing

    In today’s film news roundup, a Neil Armstrong documentary and “The Invisible Man” get release dates, “Forrest Gump” and “Saving Private Ryan” get re-released and Patrick Fugit gets cast. RELEASE DATES Gravitas Ventures has bought worldwide rights to the Neil Armstrong documentary “Armstrong” and will open the film on July 12 in theaters and on [...]

  • Inside Goop's Wellness Summit With Gwyneth

    Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Summit Proves Hollywood Retirement Is Working for Her

    Across the country on Saturday, movie theaters sold over $12 million in tickets to “Avengers: Endgame,” helping it amass $771 million in the U.S. since its release in April. On the same day, in a stunning urban greenhouse complex in DTLA, the film’s supporting star Gwyneth Paltrow counted tickets of her own — pricey, perk-loaded [...]

  • Johnny Depp

    Johnny Depp's Ex-Lawyers Claim He Owes $350,000

    Johnny Depp was hit with a $350,000 lawsuit on Monday from a law firm that claims he has not paid his bills. Depp retained Buckley LLP in the fall of 2017 to sue his former entertainment law firm, Bloom Hergott LLP, which he accused of pocketing $30 million in fees without a written agreement. Three [...]

  • Keanu Reeves stars as 'John Wick'

    'John Wick 4' Confirmed With a 2021 Release Date

    John Wick will be back in exactly two years and a day. Lionsgate announced Monday that it has scheduled “John Wick 4” for May 21, 2021. The studio made the announcement via a text message to fans: “You have served. You will be of service. John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming – May 21, 2021.” [...]

  • Krysanne Katsoolis Sets Up Viewpark With

    Krysanne Katsoolis Sets Up Viewpark With $200 Million Fund

    Veteran film industry executive Krysanne Katsoolis has launched Viewpark, which will finance, package and release high-end film and TV content. Viewpark has partnered with former Wall Street executive Keith Price’s Obsidian Asset Management to create a multi-million dollar fund for the production and marketing of its slate, Katsoolis told Variety. Obsidian, based in London and [...]

  • Elle FanningChopard Trophee dinner, 72nd Cannes

    Elle Fanning Faints at Cannes Dinner Party

    Elle Fanning, a member of this year’s Cannes jury, had a brief scare Monday night when she fainted at the Chopard Trophee dinner. Festival director Thierry Fremaux had just introduced actor Francois Civil onstage when Fanning, star of “The Beguiled” and “Maleficent,” collapsed and fell off her chair nearby. Fanning was sitting at a table [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad