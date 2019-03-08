×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Aretha Franklin Biopic ‘Respect’ Set for Summer 2020

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Aretha FranklinNational Portrait Gallery's American Portrait Gala, Washington, DC, America - 15 Nov 2015
CREDIT: Angela Pham/BFA.com/REX/Shutters

MGM has set its Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” for an Aug. 14, 2020, release.

Stage director Liesl Tommy boarded the film earlier this year. The studio set the project in motion a year ago when it was announced that Jennifer Hudson, who won a supporting actress Oscar for “Dreamgirls,” had been personally selected for the role by Franklin.

Franklin, who died on Aug. 16 at the age of 76, won 17 Grammys, starting with “Respect” in 1968 and “Chain of Fools” in 1969.

Callie Khouri, who wrote “Thelma & Louise” and is the creator of “Nashville,” is writing the screenplay for “Respect,” following the rise of Franklin’s career — from a child singing in her father’s church choir to a superstar. Tradecraft’s Scott Bernstein, who produced “Straight Outta Compton,” and Harvey Mason Jr., who has written and produced songs for both Franklin and Hudson, are serving as producers on the movie. Tommy received six Tony Award nominations for “Eclipsed,” including best director.

“Respect” is the second pic set for release on Aug. 14, 2020, following an untitled film from Universal. Neon will debut the documentary “Amazing Grace” on April 5, which was shot in 1972 at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles during the recording of Franklin’s double-platinum album of the same name.

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More Film

  • Aretha FranklinNational Portrait Gallery's American Portrait

    Aretha Franklin Biopic 'Respect' Set for Summer 2020

    MGM has set its Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” for an Aug. 14, 2020, release. Stage director Liesl Tommy boarded the film earlier this year. The studio set the project in motion a year ago when it was announced that Jennifer Hudson, who won a supporting actress Oscar for “Dreamgirls,” had been personally selected for the [...]

  • Marvel Studios' CAPTAIN MARVEL..Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel

    'Captain Marvel' Flying to $150 Million-Plus Opening in North America

    “Captain Marvel” is heading for a dazzling opening weekend of at least $150 million in North America, early estimates showed Friday. Should the projections hold, “Captain Marvel” will wind up with one of the top 20 domestic opening weekends of all time. Sony’s “Spider-Man 3” has the 19th-highest launch frame with $151.1 million in 2007. [...]

  • Julianne Moore

    Julianne Moore Says She Was Fired From ‘Can You Ever Forgive Me?’

    Julianne Moore admitted that she was fired from the Oscar-nominated film “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Moore opened up about her ousting during Thursday night’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” after a caller asked the “Still Alice” star why she left the pic. “I didn’t leave that movie, I was fired,” [...]

  • Kevin Tsujihara

    Warner Bros. CEO Apologizes for 'Mistakes' Amid Sexual Impropriety Investigation

    Embattled Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara apologized to staff on Friday following the publication of a report alleging that he helped a woman get auditions after they had engaged in a sexual relationship. “I deeply regret that I have made mistakes in my personal life that have caused pain and embarrassment to the people I [...]

  • 'Russian Doll' Star Elizabeth Ashley on

    'Russian Doll' Star Elizabeth Ashley on Her Early Stage Career

    The force of nature born Elizabeth Ann Cole, and rechristened Elizabeth Ashley for stage and screen of the late 1950s, first drew the attention of critics and fans with her work in New York theater, garnering an early-career Tony Award for her portrayal of Mollie in the Broadway production of “Take Her, She’s Mine” in [...]

  • Sky Poets by Emilio Maille

    Monica Lozano Producing Emilio Maille’s ‘Yesterday’s Dream’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Mexico’s Emilio Maille, whose visually arresting docu “Sky Poets” competes in Guadalajara’s Premio Mezcal section, is gearing up to make only the second fiction film of his career, “Yesterday’s Dream” (“El Sueño de Ayer”). Maille is best known for his breakout drama, “Rosario Tijeras,” a 2005 box office hit based on the [...]

  • Costume Designer Betty Pecha Madden on

    Betty Pecha Madden Looks Back on Four Decades of Costume Design

    Dressing dolls as a child at her parents’ Wisconsin farm, future costume designer Betty Pecha Madden created stories using clothes. By age 17, her interest in costuming having grown serious via high school plays, she left home upon graduation and went to Chicago to find work in the industry. Madden clothed rock groups and college [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad