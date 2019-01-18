×
Film News Roundup: Jeff Bridges Wins American Society of Cinematographers Honor

Jeff BridgesJeff Bridges, who stars in 'Bad Times at El Royale', at the Roosevelt Hotel, Hollywood, USA - 23 Sep 2018
CREDIT: Sundholm Magnus/action press/REX

In today’s film news roundup, Jeff Bridges is honored by cinematographers, the “Arctic” filmmakers get a first-look deal and releases are set for “Vault,” the Seth Rogen-Charlize Theron comedy and “What Lies Ahead.”

BRIDGES HONORED

The American Society of Cinematographers has selected Jeff Bridges as the recipient of the organizations’ 2019 Board of Governors Award.

Bridges will accept the award at the 33rd Annual ASC Awards for Outstanding Achievement on Feb. 9 at Hollywood & Highland’s Ray Dolby Ballroom.

“Jeff Bridges is an extraordinary talent on the screen, and also a remarkable person off screen,” said ASC President Kees van Oostrum. “He is beloved by many for his achievements as an outstanding Oscar-winning actor. We at the ASC feel like Jeff is one of us, because he shares our passion for creating artful imagery through his still photography. We are incredibly honored to  present him with our Board of Governors Award.”

The award is given to individuals in the industry whose body of work has made significant and indelible contributions to cinema. It is the only ASC Award not given to a cinematographer and is reserved for filmmakers who have been champions for directors of photography and the visual art form.

Bridges won an Academy Award for “Crazy Heart” and has been nominated for Oscars for “The Last Picture Show,” “Thunderbolt and Lightfoot,” “Starman,” “The Contender,” “True Grit,” and “Hell or High Water.”

FIRST-LOOK DEAL

Topic Studios has signed a first-look film and television deal with the “Arctic” filmmaking team of Joe Penna and Ryan Morrison.

The deal, announced Thursday, expands the relationship between Topic and the filmmakers who recently collaborated on a yet-to-be-announced scripted anthology series. Topic produced Debra Granik’s “Leave No Trace” and Kimberly’s Reed’s “Dark Money,” which has been shortlisted for the Academy Awards’ Best Documentary Feature.

Penna directed the survival thriller “Arctic,” and co-wrote the script with Morrison. The film, starring Mads Mikkelsen, premiered as an official selection at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. Owen Gleiberman wrote in his Cannes review for Variety that “Arctic” was “a notably quiet and captivating slow-build adventure film.”

The film will be released next month by Bleecker Street. Penna and Morrison are also in pre-production on their second feature “Stowaway,” a sci-fi thriller starring Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette, Variety reported on Jan. 15. Penna has nearly 3 million subscribers on social media for his MysteryGuitarMan handle where he publishes shorts and music videos.

RELEASE DATES

Verdi Productions crime thriller “Vault” has been set for a multi-platform release in the summer through Lionsgate’s Grindstone Entertainment acquiring the domestic rights.

“Vault” centers on a group of small-time criminals who stole more than $34 million from the mafia in Rhode Island. The film, directed by Tom DeNucci, stars Theo Rossi, Clive Standen, Samira Wiley, Don Johnson and Chazz Palminteri as Mafia boss Raymond Patriarca.

Producers are Chad A. Verdi, Nick Koskoff,  Michelle Verdi, Matthew J. Weiss and Ryan Murphy, with Emma Tillinger Koskoff as executive producer.

****

Lionsgate has moved up its untitled Seth Rogen-Charlize Theron comedy to May 3 from its previously scheduled release date of June 7.

The movie, which had been called “Flarsky,” was originally going on to open on Feb. 8 before Lionsgate decided to open it in the summer after strong audience test screenings.

Rogen stars as Fred Flarsky, a down on his luck journalist, who through a string of comedic circumstances catches the attention of the world’s most powerful woman, Charlotte Field, (Theron). Much to the chagrin of her handlers, he becomes an important part of her inner circle in her globe-trotting journey to become the first female president of the United States. “Flarsky” is directed by Jonathan Levine.

****

Vision Films has set a March 5 date for release of the thriller “What Lies Ahead,” starring Rumer Willis, Emma Dumont, Kelly Blatz and Katie Keene.

Rob Gardner directed in his feature debut from William J. Viglione’s script about two young women thrown together on an unexpected road trip and facing an aggressive peril that grows stronger with each passing mile.

Gardner and Viglione produced through their Lago Pictures company along with Joe Burke and Joel Segal. Executive producers are Jeff Mardis, Renee Mardis, Ray Perkins, Kathy Perkins, William B. Viglione, Jr. and Sean Mudd. Richard Botto and Amanda Toney co-produced.

